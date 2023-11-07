Red Light Therapy Market Forecast Report 2023-2032 by Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Red Light Therapy (RLT) market is expected to experience consistent revenue growth during the forecast period.The rise in market revenue can be attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, including fibromyalgia and arthritis. Fibromyalgia affects 2-4% of the population, with a higher incidence in women, according to the American College of Rheumatology. Osteoarthritis cases increased by 113% since 1990, reaching 528 million sufferers globally in 2019, as reported by the World Health Organization.

Red Light Therapy, or RLT, is emerging as a promising treatment for these chronic conditions. It appears to alleviate symptoms associated with fibromyalgia by promoting blood vessel dilation and angiogenesis, addressing issues related to poor circulation. Additionally, studies suggest that RLT can help reduce pain and inflammation in arthritis patients by stimulating cellular mitochondria to produce more Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), aiding in pain relief and tissue regeneration.

Growing awareness of the health benefits of RLT is another driving factor behind market growth. RLT has shown promise in wound healing, cancer treatment side effects, hair growth, carpal tunnel syndrome, myopia, psoriasis, burn scars, neuropathic pain, cognitive enhancement, and skin appearance. It has also gained popularity for its skin-related applications, activating collagen production to reduce wrinkles and treating acne.

However, one significant factor hindering market growth is the lack of insurance coverage. RLT sessions typically cost between USD 25 and USD 200, with costs varying based on the location and type of service. Furthermore, RLT equipment for home use ranges from USD 149 to thousands of dollars, and it is generally not covered by health insurance policies.

A recent trend in the market is the increasing use of Light Emitting Diode (LED) light therapy for skin. Red LED light therapy enhances skin cell function, strengthens mitochondria, stimulates collagen production, reduces redness, and improves circulation, making it a popular choice for anti-aging skin care treatments.

In terms of applications, the skin conditions segment is expected to dominate the global RLT market during the forecast period. Numerous studies have shown the effectiveness of RLT in treating eczema and psoriasis by reducing inflammation and improving skin health. The joint pain and arthritis segment is also expected to grow rapidly, with RLT proving to be a valuable treatment option for arthritis, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

When it comes to end-use, medical clinics are projected to hold the largest share of revenue. While red light therapy is not yet widely accepted as mainstream science, more medical clinics are incorporating this technology into their services, making it available to patients. The home care segment is expected to experience rapid growth as more individuals adopt RLT for personal use.

Regionally, North America is expected to lead in market revenue share, driven by key market players introducing innovative RLT devices to promote healing and reduce inflammation. In Asia Pacific, a unique treatment for myopia developed in China is gaining global attention, and Europe is witnessing advances in R&D activities that highlight the potential of RLT for vision improvement.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 in USD Million CAGR (2023–2032) in % Revenue forecast to 2032 in USD Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032

Strategic Development

On 22 June 2023The Lumaflex Body Pro will soon go on sale, according to the health tech company Lumaflex, which created the first portable, waterproof, flexible red light treatment device for muscle recovery, pain relief, wellness, and performance enhancement. Currently in production, this ground-breaking red light therapy device has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Class 2 Certification. Early funders, as well as product ambassadors, soon had access to the device, which is assured to be delivered in August 2023. On the company's Indiegogo campaign, supporters can sign up to acquire the Lumaflex Body Pro device for a USD 220 discount and receive additional special advantages.

On 14 October 2021, Lifepro, a market leader in wellness and recovery equipment, unveiled its Red Light Therapy (RLT) line, which aims to offer affordable access to non-invasive wellness services. Each product addresses a different area of the body to offer comprehensive support for a range of illnesses and health objectives. This series will expand the company's wide range of cutting-edge massage guns, home exercise equipment, vibration plates, and massagers that are all intended to offer customers low-impact exercises that are both economical and of the highest quality.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global red light therapy market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Lightboxes Floor and desk lamps Handheld devices Light visors Dawn simulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Skin conditions (e.g., psoriasis, eczema, acne) Joint pain and arthritis Wound healing Pain management Anti-aging Sports performance Mood and sleep disorders Other

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Medical clinics Home care Spas and salons Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



