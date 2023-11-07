Global Reskilling Landscape Report 2023: Macroeconomic Forces, Technological Advancements, and Business Model Transformation Drive Life-long Learning and Skilling Initiatives

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Economic Shifts and Reskilling Growth Opportunities, 2040" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores the technological, economic, and societal shifts set to shape the reskilling landscape in the next two decades.

The report discusses the growing importance of talent reskilling in response to the changing demands of industries and the workforce, which have been significantly influenced by factors such as geopolitical shocks, disruptive technologies, and automation in both manufacturing and service sectors.

It also explores the impact of emerging global mega trends on reskilling, upskilling, and cross-skilling efforts. The study provides valuable insights for enterprises looking to initiate skilling initiatives on a global scale. It examines the roles of governments, corporations, and educational institutions in creating an environment conducive to successful reskilling initiatives.

Furthermore, the report analyzes various economic, demographic, and industry trends expected to shape business models until 2040. These trends encompass platform-based business models, software as a service (SaaS), and the evolution toward manufacturing as a service.

The overarching goal of this report is to provide policymakers, educators, and industry leaders with a strategic roadmap for leveraging the growth opportunities presented by global talent reskilling initiatives. It aims to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and insights needed to navigate the evolving landscape of workforce development.

Main topic areas:

Global skilling trends and the need for reskilling

Impact of global mega trends on talent reskilling

Impacts of long-term economic, demographic, and industry trends on business models and skilling/reskilling requirements

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Global Talent Skilling

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Global Economic Environment

Global Economic Environment - An Overview

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Skills Trends and Demand

Types of Skills Upgrading and Economic Vulnerability Assessments

Skills as Core Currency: Imperative for Skills Investments by Government, Corporates, and Educational Institutions

Role of Key Stakeholders in Filling the Skills Gap

4. Impact of Global Mega Trends on Talent Reskilling

Digital Transformation and Sustainability will Boost Demand for AI and Green-centric Roles

Rising Flexibility Demands Will Require Rolling Policy and Reskilling Investment Support

Aging Population and Disruptive Technologies Warrant Targeted Skilling

5. Long-term Impacts of Economic, Demographic, and Industry Trends on Business Models and Skilling/Reskilling Requirements

Trends to 2040: Economic, Demographic, and Industry

Platform Models: Demand for Customized Skilling Initiatives

Software as a Service (SaaS): Need for Cross-functional Skill Sets

Manufacturing to Zero as a Service: Need for Blended Skill Sets of Technology, Industry Value Chains, and Sustainability

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Upskilling

Growth Opportunity 2: Green Upskilling and Manufacturing to Zero

Growth Opportunity 3: Education and EdTech for Skilling

Growth Opportunity 4: Skilling and Emerging Old Age-centric Industries

Growth Opportunity 5: Skilling for Gig Economy Workers

