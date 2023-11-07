Global FMCG Logistics Market Report 2023: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts 2022-2028 - Direct-to-Consumer Strategies Sparks Demand

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FMCG Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global FMCG logistics market size reached US$ 1,129 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 1,454 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.
The significant expansion of the e-commerce sector, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a surge in online product purchases, is the primary driver of market growth.
E-commerce companies have increasingly adopted supply chain management solutions and strategies to meet the demands of rapid supply chains and to efficiently monitor and manage prices, especially during fluctuations in warehouse requirements driven by seasonal trends.
Furthermore, the implementation of direct-to-consumer (D2C) initiatives by Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies to reduce the need for intermediaries is contributing to the growing demand for supply chain management solutions.
The market is also benefiting from the introduction of advanced logistics technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) robots and the integration of machine learning (ML) and big data analytics, which are being used to reduce lead times and enhance efficiency.
In addition, key players are developing logistics automation solutions with a focus on last-mile delivery, particularly for perishable goods, which is further boosting market growth. Factors such as rapid urbanization, evolving consumer preferences, and the increasing number of smartphone and internet users are also driving the market's positive growth trajectory.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|138
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1129 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1454 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CCI Logistics Ltd.
- CEVA Logistics (CMA CGM S.A.)
- DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)
- Fedex Corporation
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG
- Kenco Group
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Penske Logistics Inc. (Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P.)
- Rhenus Group
- Simarco Worldwide Logistics Ltd
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Product Type:
- Food and Beverage
- Personal Care
- Household Care
- Others
Breakup by Service Type:
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Value Added Services
Breakup by Mode of Transportation:
- Railways
- Airways
- Roadways
- Waterways
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
