Motion Sensors Market To Reach USD 6.3 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Motion Sensors Market size was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Motion sensors are electronic devices that are designed to detect and measure the movements of nearby objects and people. They are the most important component of any security system. Usually, when the sensor detects motion, it usually sends a notification to a security device or mobile phone. There are various kinds of motion sensors, some of the widely used sensors are active ultrasonic and passive infrared. Active ultrasonic sensors emit ultrasonic waves beyond the range of human hearing. The waves produced bounce back off the objects that are placed near sensors.

Most motion sensors have the flexibility of configuring the sensitivity, which means the sensors won’t be triggered if the distance between the object and the sensor is beyond the specified range. Hence, motion sensors are usually installed at the entry and exit points, such as doors and windows, which helps in securing the perimeter.

Currently, the motion sensor market is in its early stages, however, automotive, defense, retail outlets, AR, VR, and photography are the industries where these sensors are widely used. Passive infrared sensors are used for measuring the infrared lights that are radiated from the object in its field of view. These sensors are majorly used in security alarms and automatic lighting applications. Every living object/ object with a body temperature above zero emits some form of energy in the form of radiation.

Segmentation Overview:

The global motion sensors market has been segmented into technology, application, and region. The consumer electronics segment dominates the market. The increased demand for multimedia product with motion stabilization and navigations are increasing, which contributes towards segment growth. Europe dominates the motion sensors market owing to the presence of premium car makers, which equip their cars with various safety features such as ADAS and EBS, which are missing as standard equipment in emerging markets. An increase in financing from financiers for energy conservation in the region encourages market expansion.

Motion Sensors Market Report Highlights:

The global motion sensors market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2032.

The growing applications of motion sensors in the automotive and consumer electronics segment are expected to drive market growth in the forthcoming years.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into infrared, ultrasonic, microwave, dual technology, tomographic, and others.

By application, the motion sensors are segmented into consumer electronics, navigation, gaming, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense.

Some prominent players in the motion sensors market report include Hillcrest Labs, Honeywell International, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch, TDK Corporation, Kemet Corporation, Murata Manufacturing, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

The CSI-2 v4.0, released in February 2022, demonstrated new features and flexibility to the designers working on ADAS applications. The features include Always-On Sentinel Conduit (AOSC), which uses ultra-low powered image sensors and video signal processors (VSPs) that continuously monitor the surrounding environments and wake up the CPU when it notices some movement.

In 2023, Philips introduced motion detector lights for the interior corners of refrigerated trailers and dry vans.

Motion Sensors Market Segmentation:

By Technology: Infrared, ultrasonic, microwave, dual technology, tomographic, others.

By Application: Consumer electronics, navigation, gaming, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

