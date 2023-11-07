NGen Launches $55M in New AI for Manufacturing Projects

HAMILTON, Ontario, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), has announced $19 million in Global Innovation Cluster funding for 12 new AI for manufacturing projects valued at a total of $55 million. NGen’s AI for Manufacturing Challenge was designed to build advanced manufacturing capacity and enhance the commercialization of artificial intelligence and machine learning innovations across manufacturing sectors in Canada.



AI4M funding is provided from the Government of Canada’s Pan-Canadian AI Strategy Commercialization program. It is intended to support the development and scale-up of solutions involving Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as well as the steps required by manufacturers for their successful implementation. The program aims to enhance the competitiveness of Canadian manufacturers, enable the development of new commercial opportunities for AI solution providers and manufacturers alike, develop a diverse and inclusive workforce highly skilled in AI applications in manufacturing, and contribute to environmental sustainability, supply chain resilience, and the health and safety of Canadians.

The following project consortia represent the cohort of successful applicants to NGen’s AI4M program:

Next Generation Factory Acceptance Test

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (Burnaby, BC)

Acerta Analytics Solutions Inc. (Kitchener, ON)

AI/Machine Vision Quality Control

Keirton Inc. (Surrey, BC)

Organigram Inc. (Moncton, NB)

Smart, Connected and Collaborative Canadian Robotic Framework

Kinova Inc. (Boisbrand, QC)

Labforge Inc. (Waterloo, ON)

Inertia Manufacturing (Toronto, ON)

Linamar Corporation (Guelph, ON)

High Speed AI Powered 3D Inspection

Apera AI Inc. (Vancouver, BC)

Stronach Centre for Innovation - Magna International (Aurora, ON)

A Flexible, Scalable AI Manufacturing Quality System

Lantern Machinery Analytics Inc. (Vancouver, BC)

e-Zinc Inc. (Toronto, ON)

AI-Enabled Autonomous Manufacturing Equipment

Linamar Corporation (Guelph, ON)

Cyberworks Robotics (Oro-Medonte, ON)

Digital Manufacturing Production AI Engine

Mosaic Manufacturing (Toronto, ON)

AI-Innovative Solutions Inc. (Burlington, ON)

Matter and Form (Toronto, ON)

Using AI to Fast-Track Electrochemical Technology Developments

Ayrtron Energy (Calgary, AB)

Pulsenics Inc. (Toronto, ON)

AI-Driven Digital Twins to Accelerate and Enhance Life Sciences Manufacturing

Basetwo Artificial Intelligence Inc. (Mississauga, ON)

Genecis Bioindustries Inc. (Scarborough, ON)

AI in Manufacturing for the World’s First Digital Gynecology Platform

Cosm Medical Corp. (Toronto, ON)

SiteRocket Labs (Toronto, ON)

Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation (Hamilton, ON)

Objex Unlimited Inc. (Etobicoke, ON)

Enhanced AI Traceability for Manufacturing

Linamar Corporation (Guelph, ON)

Acerta Analytics Solutions Inc. (Kitchener, ON)

AI-Enabled Robotic Solution for Building Component Prefabrication

Promise Robotics Inc. (Toronto, ON)

Landmark Group of Companies Inc. (Edmonton, AB)

As NGen launches AI4M projects, the cluster is simultaneously seeking project applications to its Quantum Advantage program in support of Canada’s National Quantum Strategy. Interested parties are encouraged to visit https://quantumadvantage.ngen.ca/ for more information about the program and to submit project applications.

Quotes

“NGen is helping close the gap to commercial success for our home-grown AI providers,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “By connecting our leading-edge technology firms to our domestic manufacturing base, NGen is helping to develop a suite of unique solutions that will have tremendous commercial potential in global markets.”

“Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters are key to supporting the commercialization of Canadian AI innovations,” said François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Canada is a leader in the responsible development and safe use of AI, and with the support from Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, NGen, we are not only generating new commercial opportunities for Canadian AI providers but also developing world-leading technology capabilities for Canada’s manufacturing base.”

About The Pan-Canadian AI Strategy

Through the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy, the Government of Canada is investing in efforts to drive the adoption of artificial intelligence across Canada's economy and society. The second phase of the strategy bridges Canada's world-class talent and research capacity with programs to enable commercialization and adoption to help ensure that Canadian ideas and knowledge are mobilized and commercialized here at home. Canada’s Global Innovation Clusters are strengthening the national innovation landscape by promoting the adoption of made-in-Canada artificial intelligence technologies by businesses in key industries, and by public and not-for-profit entities.

About NGen

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Global Innovation Cluster for Advanced Manufacturing. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 5,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets. www.ngen.ca/membership

Media Contact

Robbie MacLeod

Robbie.macleod@ngen.ca

613-297-3578