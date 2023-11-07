Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Mulch Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market to Reach $91.2 Million by 2030
The global market for Biodegradable Mulch Films estimated at US$51.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Starch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Starch Blended With PLA segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Biodegradable Mulch Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|235
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$51.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$91.2 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Introduction to Biodegradable Mulch Films
- What is Mulch?
- Biodegradable Mulch Film
- Imperative Need to Increase Agricultural Yield and Address Environmental Concerns Fuels Demand
- Starch Based Biodegradable Mulch Films: The Largest Segment
- Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
- Biodegradable Mulch Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives
- With Plastic Mulching Contributing to Increase in Agricultural Waste Accumulation, Focus Shifts to Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste Turns Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for 2019
- Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of GHG Emissions by Sector
- Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial Communities and Ecosystem Functions
- New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in Agriculture
- Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed in Vegetable Production
- Concerns over Micro- and Nanoplastics in Soil: Is Biodegradable Mulch a Solution?
- Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as Biodegradable Mulch Films
- Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films
- Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 40 Featured)
- BASF SE
- Groupe Barbier
- Plastika Kritis SA
- Novamont SpA
- RKW SE
- Ab Rani Plast Oy
- Essen Multipack Ltd.
- Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.
- Berry Global, Inc.
- Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.
- Biobag International AS
- Organix Solutions
- Samco Agricultural Manufacturing Ltd.
