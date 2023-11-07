Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Mulch Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market to Reach $91.2 Million by 2030



The global market for Biodegradable Mulch Films estimated at US$51.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Starch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Starch Blended With PLA segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Biodegradable Mulch Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $51.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Biodegradable Mulch Films

What is Mulch?

Biodegradable Mulch Film

Imperative Need to Increase Agricultural Yield and Address Environmental Concerns Fuels Demand

Starch Based Biodegradable Mulch Films: The Largest Segment

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Biodegradable Mulch Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of Expanding Global Population to Bolster Market Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Enhances Significance of Biodegradable Mulch Films

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Environmental Concerns Related to Use of Plastic Mulch Films Fuels Shift towards Biodegradable Alternatives

With Plastic Mulching Contributing to Increase in Agricultural Waste Accumulation, Focus Shifts to Biodegradable Mulch Films

Concerns over Increasing Agricultural Plastic Waste Turns Attention to Biodegradable Variants: Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector for 2019

Global Man Made GHG Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of GHG Emissions by Sector

Expanding Greenhouse Market Presents Growth Potential for Biodegradable Mulch Films

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Organic Farming: A Potential Opportunity for Biodegradable Mulch Films

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Impact of Biodegradable Plastic Mulch Films on Soil Microbial Communities and Ecosystem Functions

New EU Standard to Steer Use of Biodegradable Mulch Films in Agriculture

Paper Mulch Emerges as a Promising BDM to Control Nutsedge Weed in Vegetable Production

Concerns over Micro- and Nanoplastics in Soil: Is Biodegradable Mulch a Solution?

Starch-Based Antibacterial Nanocomposites Hold Promise as Biodegradable Mulch Films

Grow Bioplastics to Develop Lignin-based Mulch Films

Ukrainian Researchers Develop Biodegradable Mulch Film

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 40 Featured)

BASF SE

Groupe Barbier

Plastika Kritis SA

Novamont SpA

RKW SE

Ab Rani Plast Oy

Essen Multipack Ltd.

Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.

Berry Global, Inc.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

Biobag International AS

Organix Solutions

Samco Agricultural Manufacturing Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ngbmyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment