Global Microcurrent Device Market Growth Rate 7% During 2023-2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microcurrent device market is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures is a key driver propelling market revenue growth. Microcurrent technology, which uses low-voltage currents similar to natural electrical currents in the body, is being used to stimulate muscles and skin during microcurrent facials. Research shows that microcurrent stimulation offers various benefits, such as enhancing muscular function, promoting wound healing, and reducing inflammation, all without the need for anesthesia or incisions.

Microcurrent facials are becoming increasingly popular due to their gentle and non-invasive nature, making them suitable for individuals with sensitive skin and all skin types. These treatments offer visible benefits after just one session, and the long-term advantages include improved elasticity, enhanced collagen production, reduced wrinkles, fine lines, and improved skin texture.

Despite the growing popularity of microcurrent facials, the high cost of these procedures remains a key factor that may limit market revenue growth. Costs can vary depending on the location and provider, with prices typically ranging from USD 200 to USD 600 per session. Additionally, at-home microcurrent devices, ranging from USD 180 to USD 500, offer a more affordable option for individuals looking to benefit from microcurrent therapy. A noteworthy trend in the market is the increasing use of Frequency-Specific Microcurrent (FSM), which involves low electrical currents to reduce discomfort. FSM is used to treat various conditions, including pain, inflammation, and scar tissue, offering a versatile and effective solution for a wide range of health issues.

The global microcurrent device market is segmented into pull type and wheel type. The pull type segment is expected to dominate the market due to ongoing product launches by key market players. Notably, FOREO recently introduced BEAR 2, a potent microcurrent device that delivers anti-aging results without the discomfort associated with invasive cosmetic procedures. BEAR 2 has been clinically tested to significantly improve deep wrinkles, fine lines, skin firmness, and elasticity, making it a safe, painless, and non-invasive alternative to facelifts and botox.

In terms of applications, the commercial segment is experiencing fast revenue growth. This is driven by an increasing number of individuals adopting microcurrent devices for commercial use, leading to more product launches by key market players. For instance, NuFACE, a leader in microcurrent skincare, introduced Mini+ and Trinity+ products, along with the NuFACE App, to enhance advanced treatments that target skin layers that topical skincare cannot reach. The home segment also accounts for a significant share of the market, with at-home microcurrent therapy devices offering improved radiance, lymphatic drainage, collagen stimulation, and reduced fine lines over time.

North America is expected to lead the global microcurrent device market, driven by key market players launching new products in the region. For instance, NuFACE introduced IonPlex Ionized Skincare Activators, enhancing microcurrent results and promoting healthier, younger-looking skin. The availability of FDA-approved ionized Microcurrent Activators underscores North America's position in the market. The Asia Pacific region is set to experience the fastest revenue growth, with increased partnership activities. JinMed has ventured into beauty products and successfully created products in partnership with a renowned Japanese beauty product maker, MIYAKO. This demonstrates the market's recognition of JinMed's expertise in product development.

In Europe, the market is expected to maintain a large revenue share due to ongoing product launches. Healthtech startup NuroKor.com introduced the Mi-Touch device, which applies various bioelectrical pulses through the skin to aid in pain relief and muscle recovery, making it popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The global microcurrent device market continues to evolve, with a focus on non-invasive beauty treatments and innovative technology. As the market expands, consumers can expect more options and advancements in microcurrent therapy.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 in USD Million CAGR (2023–2032) 7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 in USD Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global microcurrent device market is consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective microcurrent device products. Some major players included in the global microcurrent device market report are

ReFa

NuFACE

ShowYoung

ZIIP

PureLift

Vanity Planet

YEAMONS

TOUCHBeauty

The Beautools Facepump

FOREO

KinGDom

PowerDot

FlexxiCore

Avazzia

Contour Kinetics

LightStim

Newa

Project E Beauty

Trophy Skin

Silk’n

Strategic Development

On 28 February 2023, Bio-Therapeutic Inc. introduced the bt-sculpt, a new handheld facial toning tool, which will provide professional-grade skin lifting and firming by building on the brand's tried-and-true microcurrent technology. The rechargeable device has four surface-optimized self-tensioning probes. The application of microcurrent is simplified by two pre-programmed face routines, and unique Suzuki Sequencing technology delivers real microcurrent over two channels and four energy routes. Through a special internal processor that makes sure the proper current levels are always being delivered to the skin, Suzuki Sequencing optimizes wave forms.

On 25 March 2021, the ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief handheld device from Tivic Health Systems now has allergy, flu, and common cold congestion included under its enlarged list of indications for usage by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The most recent indication is in addition to FDA approval for the treatment of nasal pain associated to allergens that is brought on by seasonal and year-round allergies. ClearUP offers consumers relief from sinus pain and congestion by employing soft microcurrent waveforms. It uses low current electrical waveforms to stimulate nerves under the skin along with cheek, nose, and brow bone outside the nasal passages to help relieve sinus pain and congestion.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global microcurrent device market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023–2032)

Pull Type Wheel Type



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023–2032)

Home Commercial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



