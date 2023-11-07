Expanding Horizons: 2023 Lodging Market Analysis Reveals Promising Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lodging Market Trends and Analysis by Category, Construction Projects, Challenges and Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Scope

This report provides an analysis of the lodging sector including insights into lodging categories, major construction projects, market trends influenced by COVID-19, consumer trends, company profiles, sector deals, opportunities and challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

Snapshot

Lodging Categories

Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions

Developments in the Lodging Industry

Key Market Trends influenced by COVID-19

Key Market Trends

Case Study

Challenges and Opportunities

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co. Ltd

Marriott International

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Huazhu Hotels Group

Choice Hotels

Hilton

InterContinental Hotels (IHG)

BTG Hommeins

Accor

GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group Inc.

