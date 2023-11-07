Expanding Horizons: 2023 Lodging Market Analysis Reveals Promising Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lodging Market Trends and Analysis by Category, Construction Projects, Challenges and Opportunities, 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Analysis of the lodging sector including insights into lodging categories, major construction projects, market trends influenced by COVID-19, consumer trends, company profiles, sector deals, opportunities and challenges.
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
- Snapshot
- Lodging Categories
- Projects, Mergers and Acquisitions
- Developments in the Lodging Industry
- Key Market Trends influenced by COVID-19
- Key Market Trends
- Case Study
- Challenges and Opportunities
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co. Ltd
- Marriott International
- Wyndham Hotels and Resorts
- Huazhu Hotels Group
- Choice Hotels
- Hilton
- InterContinental Hotels (IHG)
- BTG Hommeins
- Accor
- GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group Inc.
