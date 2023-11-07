Ocwen Financial Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net income of $8 million and earnings per share of $1.10; annualized return on equity of 8%

Adjusted pre-tax income of $10 million, driven by servicing segment; achieved 9% annualized adjusted pre-tax return on equity

Total servicing UPB of $296 billion and total subservicing UPB of $167 billion, up 2% and 6%, respectively, compared to Q2’23

Repurchased $14 million in PHH senior secured notes below par

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced its third quarter 2023 results and provided a business update.



The Company reported GAAP net income of $8 million for the third quarter with an adjusted pre-tax income of $10 million (see “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below).

Glen A. Messina, Chair, President and CEO of Ocwen, said, “I am very pleased with our performance this quarter. The strength of our balanced business has enabled us to operate profitably in the current industry environment and perform in line with our return on equity guidance. Our low-cost, diversified servicing platform continues to drive strong earnings results, and we delivered positive earnings in originations despite industry headwinds. Additionally, we are pleased to announce that we have agreed with Oaktree to extend the investment period for our MSR Asset Vehicle, and we have renewed our subservicing relationship with Rithm. We thank Oaktree and Rithm for their ongoing trust in us and look forward to continuing our partnerships with them.”

Messina continued, “We believe our performance in 2023 thus far demonstrates the resilience of our balanced business and that we are one of the strongest mortgage operators in the industry. We will continue to focus on sustaining financial performance, increasing return on equity, and capitalizing on market-cycle opportunities to deliver shareholder value.”

Additional Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Business Highlights

Added $15 billion from subservicing additions and MSR capital partner sales in Q3’23, an increase of nearly $5 billion from Q2’23

Portfolio with MSR capital partners at $89 billion, up 12% compared to Q2’23

On November 1, 2023, Ocwen and Oaktree agreed to extend the investment period for capital contributions to MAV through May 2, 2025

On November 1, 2023, Ocwen and Rithm renewed their subservicing agreements through December 31, 2024

Maintained mix of higher-margin products while increasing volume of these products to $3 billion of owned MSR originations compared to $2 billion in Q2’23

Continued to control enterprise costs with an annualized cost reduction of $137 million compared to Q2’22 ($147 million, excluding Expense Notables)

Book value per share of $58 as of September 30, 2023, up 3% compared to June 30, 2023



About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

(Dollars in millions) Q3'23



Q2’23 Q3’22 I Reported Net Income (Loss) 8 15 37 Income Tax Benefit (Expense) (1) (1) 4 II Reported Pre-Tax Income (Loss) 10 16 33 Forward MSR Valuation Adjustments due to rates and assumption changes, net(a)(b)(c) 13 (23) 63 Reverse Mortgage Fair Value Change due to rates and assumption changes (b)(d)

(12) (10) (10) III Total MSR Valuation Adjustments due to rates and assumption changes, net 0 (33) 54 Significant legal and regulatory settlement expenses (3) 28 (3) Expense recoveries - - (0) Severance and retention (e) (0) (1) (8) LTIP stock price changes (f) 2 (1) 2 Office facilities consolidation 0 0 (3) Other expense notables (g) 1 0 1 A Total Expense Notables (1) 28 (11) B Other Income Statement Notables (h) 0 (1) (2) IV Total Other Notables [A + B] (0) 27 (13) V Total Notables (i) [III + IV] (0) (6) 40 VI Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) [II – V] 10 23 (7)



(a) MSR Valuation Adjustments that are due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs or other assumptions, net of overall fair value gains / (losses) on MSR hedge, including FV changes of Pledged MSR liabilities associated with MSR transferred to MAV, RITM and others and ESS financing liabilities that are due to changes in market interest rates, valuation inputs or other assumptions, a component of MSR valuation adjustment, net. The adjustment does not include revaluation gains on MSR purchases of $3.6M for Q3’22. Effective in the fourth quarter of 2022, in our consolidated statements of operations we now present all fair value gains and losses of Other financing liabilities, at fair value in MSR valuation adjustments, net (previously reported in Pledged MSR liability expense); other financing liabilities, at fair value include the financing liabilities recognized upon transfers of MSRs that do not meet the requirements for sale accounting treatment (also referred as Pledged MSR liability) and the ESS financing liabilities for which we elected the fair value option - refer to Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements in Ocwen’s Q3’23 Form 10-Q; the presentation of past periods has been conformed to the current presentation

(b) The changes in fair value due to market interest rates were measured by isolating the impact of market interest rate changes on the valuation model output as provided by our third-party valuation expert

(c) Beginning with the three months ended March 31, 2023, for purposes of calculating Income Statement Notables and Adjusted Pre-Tax Income, we changed the methodology used to calculate MSR Valuation Adjustments due to rates and assumption changes; the presentation of past periods has been conformed to the current presentation; if we had used the methodology employed prior to Q1’23, Forward MSR Valuation Adjustments due to rates and assumption changes, net for Q3’22, Q2’23 and Q3’23 would have been $64M, $(14)M and $16M and Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss) for Q3’22, Q2’23 and Q3’23 would have been $(8)M, $13M and $7M; see Note regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information

(d) FV changes of loans HFI and HMBS related borrowings due to market interest rates and assumptions, a component of gain on reverse loans held for investment and HMBS-related borrowings, net

(e) Severance and retention due to organizational rightsizing or reorganization

(f) Long-term incentive program (LTIP) compensation expense changes attributable to stock price changes during the period

(g) Includes costs associated with strategic transactions including but not limited to transaction costs related to the reverse subservicing acquisition from MAM(RMS), rebranding, MAV upsize

(h) Contains non-routine transactions including but not limited to gain on debt extinguishment, early asset retirement, and fair value assumption changes on other investments recorded in other income/expense

(i) Certain previously presented notable categories with nil numbers for each quarter shown have been omitted; prior periods have been adjusted to conform with current period information





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets ($ in millions) Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 194.0 $ 213.4 $ 226.6 Restricted cash 71.8 119.1 45.3 Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), at fair value 2,859.8 2,675.7 2,714.2 Advances, net 564.6 602.7 642.5 Loans held for sale 948.3 1,356.5 729.6 Loans held for investment, at fair value 7,783.5 7,680.7 7,402.3 Receivables, net 164.7 188.6 170.8 Investment in equity method investee 39.5 34.6 38.7 Premises and equipment, net 16.1 16.9 18.8 Other assets 369.3 327.6 371.3 Total Assets $ 13,011.7 $ 13,216.0 $ 12,360.1





Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity ($ in millions) Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Sep 30, 2022 Home Equity Conversion Mortgage-Backed Securities (HMBS) related borrowings, at fair value $ 7,613.6 $ 7,486.4 $ 7,208.4 Other financing liabilities, at fair value 1,380.3 1,274.0 989.7 Advance match funded liabilities 403.0 430.4 457.5 Mortgage loan financing facilities 1,034.7 1,515.0 819.6 MSR financing facilities, net 901.7 864.8 1,020.6 Senior notes, net 594.1 605.0 597.1 Other liabilities 639.2 606.6 721.1 Total Liabilities $ 12,566.6 $ 12,782.2 $ 11,814.0 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 445.1 $ 433.8 $ 546.1 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 13,011.7 $ 13,216.0 $ 12,360.1



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

($ in millions) Sep 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2022

Revenue Servicing and subservicing fees $ 237.8 $ 237.6 $ 215.6 Gain (loss)on reverse loans held for investment and HMBS-related borrowings, net (0.4 ) 0.7 6.9 Gain on loans held for sale, net 8.2 25.3 18.9 Other revenue, net 10.0 8.5 8.3 Total Revenue 255.5 272.0 249.7 MSR Valuation Adjustments, net (16.4 ) (48.9 ) 27.9 Operating Expenses Compensation and benefits 55.7 57.7 71.3 Servicing and origination 15.5 17.6 19.0 Technology and communication 13.1 13.0 14.4 Professional services 13.5 (16.9 ) 17.2 Occupancy and equipment 7.7 7.7 12.4 Other expenses 4.6 5.1 7.1 Total Operating Expenses 110.0 84.3 141.4 Other Income (Expense) Interest income 25.9 20.3 13.7 Interest expense (74.3 ) (68.3 ) (50.4 ) Pledged MSR liability expense (76.5 ) (73.0 ) (65.6 ) Earnings of equity method investee 2.8 2.9 3.3 Gain on extinguishment of debt 1.2 -- -- Other, net 1.3 (4.4 ) (4.3 ) Total Other Income (Expense), net (119.7 ) (122.5 ) (103.2 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 9.5 16.3 33.0 Income tax expense (benefit) 1.0 0.9 (4.0 ) Net Income (loss) $ 8.5 $ 15.5 $ 36.9 Basic EPS $ 1.10 $ 2.02 $ 4.33 Diluted EPS $ 1.05 $ 1.95 $ 4.17

