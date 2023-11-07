Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 Financial Results; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST (1pm EST) Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.

“Our third quarter was challenging on a number of fronts, marking the lowest quarterly production for the Company in over two years. We were negatively impacted by several factors, however reduced productivity at Guanacevi is what led to a production shortfall. This reduced productivity was the result of mine sequencing changes that were initiated to improve access and ventilation, which have resulted in a significant reduction in ore grades. These lower silver and gold grades, combined with lower precious metals prices, a stronger Mexican Peso, and increased operating development and maintenance and repairs, have negatively impacted our financial performance this quarter.” stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “With mine sequencing back on track in Q4, we are now mining in wider, higher-grade areas of the orebody, which has significantly improved mine output and grades. While there is never a good time for these corrective measures to be taken, especially with additional macro pressures, they were necessary, and we have already seen the benefits from the actions implemented in the third quarter.”

Q3 2023 Highlights

Production Tracking In-Line with Guidance: 1,148,735 ounces (oz) of silver and 9,089 oz of gold for 1.9 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) (1), totaling 6.5 million AgEq oz for the 9 months ended September 30, 2023.

Revenue : $49.4 million from the sale of 1,370,032 oz of silver and 8,760 oz of gold at average realized prices of $23.99 per oz silver and $1,948 per oz gold.

: $49.4 million from the sale of 1,370,032 oz of silver and 8,760 oz of gold at average realized prices of $23.99 per oz silver and $1,948 per oz gold. Cash Flow : $3.3 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes ( 2) and $10.6 million in Mine operating cash flow before taxes (2) .

: $3.3 million in operating cash flow before working capital changes and $10.6 million in Mine operating cash flow before taxes . Negative Earnings : Net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.01 per share. Adjusted net loss of $7.4 million ( 2) after adjusting for a $7.0 million gain on disposal of the Cozamin royalty and a $1.9 million reduction in the fair value of investments.

: Net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.01 per share. Adjusted net loss of $7.4 million after adjusting for a $7.0 million gain on disposal of the Cozamin royalty and a $1.9 million reduction in the fair value of investments. Significant Production Shortfall at Guanacevi, Among Other Items, Resulted in Escalated Costs: Cash costs ( 2) of $17.94 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs (2) of $29.64 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits. Cost metrics were significantly impacted by lower production at the Guanacevi mine and increased operating development resulting from mine sequencing changes required to focus on improved access and ventilation as well as plant maintenance required during the last week of September. Macro pressures such as inflation, and a strengthened Mexican Peso also contributed to higher costs.

Cash costs of $17.94 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs of $29.64 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits. Cost metrics were significantly impacted by lower production at the Guanacevi mine and increased operating development resulting from mine sequencing changes required to focus on improved access and ventilation as well as plant maintenance required during the last week of September. Macro pressures such as inflation, and a strengthened Mexican Peso also contributed to higher costs. Management Continues to Monitor Costs: Additional repair work related to the plant shut down continued for the first week of Q4 and increased operating development continued into Q4 to access high grade ore and open more stopes. Although cost pressures will continue, management anticipates that cost metrics will improve as productivity and production will return to expected levels.

Additional repair work related to the plant shut down continued for the first week of Q4 and increased operating development continued into Q4 to access high grade ore and open more stopes. Although cost pressures will continue, management anticipates that cost metrics will improve as productivity and production will return to expected levels. Healthy Balance Sheet: Cash position of $41.0 million and working capital ( 2) of $75.9 million. Cash decreased as funds were spent on development activities at Terronera. During Q3, 2023 the Company raised gross proceeds of $23.4 million through equity issuances, primarily to fund these activities.

Cash position of $41.0 million and working capital of $75.9 million. Cash decreased as funds were spent on development activities at Terronera. During Q3, 2023 the Company raised gross proceeds of $23.4 million through equity issuances, primarily to fund these activities. Construction and Development Update at Terronera : The Company has made significant progress on development activities, with overall construction progress 38% complete. The project remains on schedule for initial production in Q4 2024. (see news release dated October 26, 2023)

: The Company has made significant progress on development activities, with overall construction progress 38% complete. The project remains on schedule for initial production in Q4 2024. (see news release dated October 26, 2023) Obtained US$120 Million Project Financing for Terronera: Societe Generale and ING Capital LLC (together with ING Bank N.V.) have signed a definitive credit agreement for a senior secured debt facility of US$120 million (see news release dated October 10, 2023).

Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)

Three Months Ended September 30 Q3 2023 Highlights Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Production 1,148,735 1,458,448 (21%) Silver ounces produced 4,266,280 4,132,610 3% 9,089 9,194 (1%) Gold ounces produced 28,250 27,178 4% 1,140,597 1,445,880 (21%) Payable silver ounces produced 4,231,064 4,095,696 3% 8,929 9,039 (1%) Payable gold ounces produced 27,749 26,705 4% 1,875,855 2,193,968 (14%) Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 6,526,280 6,306,850 3% 17.94 10.32 74% Cash costs per silver ounce(2) 13.80 10.21 35% 24.10 14.31 68% Total production costs per ounce(2) 18.85 14.56 30% 29.64 20.27 46% All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2) 23.41 20.24 16% 214,270 202,745 6% Processed tonnes 653,918 610,253 7% 152.04 131.61 16% Direct operating costs per tonne(2) 140.76 128.99 9% 176.37 146.30 21% Direct costs per tonne(2) 171.78 147.65 16% 20.03 13.12 53% Silver co-product cash costs(2) 17.09 14.15 21% 1,626 1,144 42% Gold co-product cash costs(2) 1,396 1,163 20% Financial 49.5 39.7 25% Revenue ($ millions) 155.0 128.2 21% 1,370,032 1,327,325 3% Silver ounces sold 4,337,112 3,647,987 19% 8,760 8,852 (1%) Gold ounces sold 27,769 27,025 3% 23.99 19.24 25% Realized silver price per ounce 23.75 22.24 7% 1,948 1,678 16% Realized gold price per ounce 1,940 1,827 6% (2.3) (1.5) (55%) Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) 3.1 (1.8) 275% (7.4) (3.1) (135) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions) (1.9) (1.1) (70%) 2.7 5.1 (48) Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 31.3 29.9 5% 10.6 12.3 (14%) Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions)(2) 51.8 47.8 9% 3.3 7.3 (55%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes(2) 27.2 31.6 (14%) 8.8 7.9 11% EBITDA(2) ($ millions) 39.5 29.2 35% 75.9 101.6 (25%) Working capital (2) ($ millions) 75.9 101.6 (25%) Shareholders (0.01) (0.01) 0% Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($) 0.02 (0.01) 300% (0.04) (0.02) (100%) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic ($)(2) (0.01) (0.01) 0% 0.02 0.04 (50%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(2) 0.14 0.17 (18%) 194,249,283 189,241,367 3% Weighted average shares outstanding 192,003,752 180,655,842 6% (1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio. (2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company’s website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, revenue increased by 25% to $49.5 million (Q3 2022: $39.7 million).

Gross sales of $49.9 million in Q3 2023 represented a 24% increase over the $40.3 million in Q3 2022. Silver oz sold increased by 3%, primarily due to the timing of silver sales with less silver withheld during the current quarter offsetting the decrease in silver production. Compared to Q3, 2022, there was a 25% increase in the realized silver price resulting in a 29% increase in silver sales. Gold oz sold decreased 1% with a 16% increase in realized gold prices resulting in a 15% increase in gold sales. The decrease in gold ounces sold is primarily driven by the 1% decrease in gold production as gold inventory levels are comparable. During the period, the Company sold 1,370,032 oz silver and 8,760 oz gold, for realized prices of $23.99 and $1,948 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 1,327,325 oz silver and 8,852 oz gold, for realized prices of $19.24 and $1,678 per oz, respectively, in the same period of 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the realized prices of silver and gold were within 2% of the London spot prices. Silver and gold London spot prices averaged $23.57 and $1,928, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company decreased its finished goods to 424,217 oz silver and slightly increased its finished goods gold inventory to 1,689 oz gold at September 30, 2023 compared to 637,439 oz silver and 1,519 oz gold at June 30, 2023. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $11.0 million as at September 30, 2023, compared to $13.8 million at June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $12.9 million, compared to $17.6 million at June 30, 2023.

After cost of sales of $46.7 (Q3 2022: $34.5 million), an increase of 35%, mine operating earnings were $2.8 million (Q3 2022: $5.1 million). The increase in the cost of sales compared to the prior period was driven by a strengthened Mexican peso and higher labour, power and consumables costs as the Company, as well the industry, has experienced significant inflationary pressures. Additionally, the Company incurred increased royalty costs during Q3, 2023 compared to the prior period. At Guanacevi additional operating development, decreased mine productivity, an increase in the purchase of third-party ore and additional repair costs associated with the plant shutdown also negatively impacted costs. Including royalties and special mining duty, direct costs per tonne increased 21% to $176.37. Compared to Q3, 2022, royalties have increased 77% from $2.8 million to $4.8 million with the increase occurring at Guanaceví. At Guanaceví the increase in royalty expense recognized during Q3, 2023 is due to the increase in production coming from concessions subject to royalties and an increase in the realized silver price. The royalty increased to 13% from 9% when the realized silver price crossed a price threshold of $20 per oz.

The Company had an operating loss of $3.8 million (Q3 2022: $1.3 million) after exploration and evaluation costs of $4.2 million (Q3 2022: $4.0 million) and general and administrative expense of $2.4 million (Q3 2022: $2.2 million). In the three months ended September 30, 2022, the operating loss also included $0.2 million in care and maintenance costs related to the suspension of the operations at the El Compas mine.

Earnings before income taxes was $$0.8 million (Q3, 2022: $1.7 million) after a gain on the sale of the Cozamin Royalty of $7.0 million (Q3 2022: $2.8 million, finance costs of $0.3 million (Q3 2022: $0.3 million), a foreign exchange loss of $0.4 million (Q3 2022: foreign exchange gain of $0.8 million) and investment and other expenses of $1.6 million (Q3 2022: $0.3 million).

The Company realized a net loss for the period of $2.3 million (Q3 2022: $1.5 million) after an income tax expense of $3.1 million (Q3, 2022: $3.2 million). Current income tax expense decreased to $3.1 million (Q3 2022: $3.2 million) due to decreased profitability impacting the income tax and special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $0.9 million is derived from changes in temporary timing differences between deductions for accounting versus deductions for tax (Q3 2022: $2.0 million).

Direct operating costs(2) on a per tonne basis increased to $152.04, up 16% compared with Q3 2022 due to both a strengthening of the Mexican peso and higher operating costs at both Guanacevi and Bolanitos from inflationary pressure during the lasts half 2022 and into 2023. As the Mexican peso strengthens, the Company’s Mexican peso denominated costs are increased in US dollar terms. Guanacevi and Bolanitos have experienced increased labour, power and consumables costs. Additionally, the Company incurred increased royalty costs during Q3, 2023 compared to the prior period. At Guanacevi additional operating development, decreased mine productivity, an increase in the purchase of third-party ore and additional repair costs associated with the plant shutdown also negatively impacted costs

Consolidated cash costs per oz(2), net of by-product credits, increased to $17.94 primarily driven by a reduction in silver production, an increase in direct operating costs, an increase in royalties and special mining duties which are partially offset by an increase in by-product gold sales. AISC(2) increased by 46% on a per oz basis compared to Q2 2023 due to the increase in cash costs and decreased silver production.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is advancing construction of the Terronera Project and exploring its portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the September 30, 2023 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section “Non-IFRS Measures” in the September 30, 2023 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Reconciliation of Working Capital Expressed in thousands US dollars As at September 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 Current assets $131,436 $146,333 Current liabilities 55,487 52,749 Working capital $75,949 $93,584 Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (except for share numbers and per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($2,328) ($1,499) $3,074 ($1,760) Gain on sale of Cozamin royalty (6,990) - (6,990) - Gain on disposal of El Compas mine and equipment, net of tax - (2,733) - (2,733) Change in fair value of investments 1,944 1,097 1,997 3,366 Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($7,374) ($3,135) ($1,919) ($1,127) Basic weighted average share outstanding 194,249,283 189,241,367 192,003,752 180,655,842 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($0.04) ($0.02) ($0.01) ($0.01) Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mine operating earnings per financial statements $2,692 $5,129 $31,259 $29,870 Share-based compensation 44 113 (118) 353 Amortization and depletion 7,855 5,753 20,704 16,234 Write down of inventory to net realizable value - 1,323 - 1,323 Mine operating cash flow before taxes $10,591 $12,318 $51,845 $47,780 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (except for per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements $613 $7,417 $5,065 $10,602 Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements (2,650) 85 (22,158) (20,957) Operating cash flow before working capital changes $3,263 $7,332 $27,223 $31,559 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 194,249,283 189,241,367 192,003,752 180,655,842 Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share $0.02 $0.04 $0.14 $0.17 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($2,328) ($1,499) $3,074 ($1,760) Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales 7,855 5,753 20,704 16,234 Depreciation and depletion – exploration (147) 143 448 348 Depreciation and depletion – general & administration 63 57 179 156 Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance - 10 - 70 Finance costs 170 194 658 583 Current income tax expense 2,250 1,186 11,137 3,526 Deferred income tax expense 888 2,053 3,330 10,027 EBITDA $8,751 $7,897 $39,530 $29,184 Share based compensation 863 760 2,904 3,259 Gain on sale of Cozamin royalty (6,990) - (6,990) - Gain on disposal of El Compas mine and equipment, net of tax - (2,733) - (2,733) Change in fair value of investments 1,944 1,097 1,997 3,366 Adjusted EBITDA $4,568 $7,021 $37,441 $33,076





Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Direct production costs per financial statements $23,863 $10,157 $34,020 $15,156 $9,354 $24,510 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 494 494 - 744 744 Opening finished goods (10,257) (962) (11,219) (16,164) (681) (16,845) Closing finished goods 8,627 656 9,283 18,080 195 18,275 Direct operating costs 22,233 10,345 32,578 17,072 9,612 26,684 Royalties 4,754 67 4,821 2,762 59 2,821 Special mining duty 306 85 391 241 (85) 156 Direct costs 27,293 10,497 37,790 20,075 9,586 29,661 By-product gold sales (5,326) (11,737) (17,063) (5,237) (9,615) (14,852) Opening gold inventory fair market value 1,629 1,268 2,897 4,662 1,061 5,723 Closing gold inventory fair market value (2,345) (815) (3,160) (5,368) (240) (5,608) Cash costs net of by-product 21,251 (787) 20,464 14,132 792 14,924 Amortization and depletion 4,684 3,171 7,855 3,119 2,634 5,753 Share-based compensation 31 13 44 56 57 113 Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion (2,318) (288) (2,606) (3,733) (199) (3,932) Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion 1,509 222 1,731 3,776 60 3,836 Total production costs $25,157 $2,331 $27,488 $17,350 $3,344 $20,694 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 103,345 110,925 214,270 97,728 105,017 202,745 Payable silver ounces 1,038,087 102,510 1,140,597 1,328,193 117,687 1,445,880 Cash costs per silver ounce $20.47 ($7.68) $17.94 $10.64 $6.73 $10.32 Total production costs per ounce $24.23 $22.74 $24.10 $13.06 $28.41 $14.31 Direct operating costs per tonne $215.13 $93.26 $152.04 $174.69 $91.53 $131.61 Direct costs per tonne $264.10 $94.63 $176.37 $205.42 $91.28 $146.30 Expressed in thousands US dollars Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Direct production costs per financial statements $56,886 $29,128 $86,014 $40,837 $30,222 $71,059 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 1,945 1,945 - 2,335 2,335 Opening finished goods (4,953) (245) (5,198) (10,093) (2,857) (12,950) Closing finished goods 8,627 656 9,283 18,080 195 18,275 Direct operating costs 60,560 31,484 92,044 48,824 29,895 78,719 Royalties 16,904 201 17,105 9,124 208 9,332 Special mining duty 2,800 379 3,179 1,767 286 2,053 Direct costs 80,264 32,064 112,328 59,715 30,389 90,104 By-product gold sales (22,228) (31,654) (53,882) (15,978) (33,405) (49,383) Opening gold inventory fair market value 2,740 354 3,094 1,900 4,784 6,684 Closing gold inventory fair market value (2,345) (815) (3,160) (5,368) (240) (5,608) Cash costs net of by-product 58,431 (51) 58,380 40,269 1,528 41,797 Amortization and depletion 11,539 9,165 20,704 7,969 8,265 16,234 Share-based compensation (50) (68) (118) 176 177 353 Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion (862) (60) (922) (1,965) (635) (2,600) Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion 1,509 222 1,731 3,776 60 3,836 Total production costs $70,567 $9,208 $79,775 $50,225 $9,395 $59,620 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 322,628 331,290 653,918 292,998 317,255 610,253 Payable silver ounces 3,822,057 409,007 4,231,064 3,649,209 446,487 4,095,696 Cash costs per silver ounce $15.29 ($0.12) $13.80 $11.03 $3.42 $10.21 Total production costs per ounce $18.46 $22.51 $18.85 $13.76 $21.04 $14.56 Direct operating costs per tonne $187.71 $95.03 $140.76 $166.64 $94.23 $128.99 Direct costs per tonne $248.78 $96.79 $171.78 $203.81 $95.79 $147.65 Expressed in thousands US dollars September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Closing finished goods 8,627 656 9,283 18,080 195 18,275 Closing finished goods depletion 1,509 222 1,731 3,776 60 3,836 Finished goods inventory $10,136 $878 $11,014 $21,856 $255 $22,111





Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Cash costs net of by-product $21,251 ($787) $20,464 $14,132 $792 $14,924 Operations share-based compensation 31 13 44 56 57 113 Corporate general and administrative 1,087 514 1,601 1,200 414 1,614 Corporate share-based compensation 475 219 694 405 125 530 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 77 69 146 64 52 116 Mine site expensed exploration 362 339 701 316 305 621 Equipment loan payments 189 489 678 245 489 734 Capital expenditures sustaining 6,697 2,787 9,484 7,212 3,439 10,651 All-In-Sustaining Costs $30,169 $3,643 $33,812 $23,629 $5,674 $29,303 Growth exploration and evaluation 3,476 3,142 Growth capital expenditures 22,252 6,240 All-In-Costs $59,540 $38,685 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 103,345 110,925 214,270 97,728 105,017 202,745 Payable silver ounces 1,038,087 102,510 1,140,597 1,328,193 117,687 1,445,880 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,294,091 581,764 1,875,855 1,623,550 570,418 2,193,968 Sustaining cost per ounce $29.06 $35.54 $29.64 $17.79 $48.21 $20.27 All-In-costs per ounce $52.20 $26.76 Expressed in thousands US dollars Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Cash costs net of by-product $58,431 ($51) $58,380 $40,269 $1,528 $41,797 Operations share-based compensation (50) (68) (118) 176 177 353 Corporate general and administrative 4,931 1,869 6,800 3,668 1,445 5,113 Corporate share-based compensation 1,924 730 2,654 1,849 728 2,577 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 235 197 432 198 158 356 Mine site expensed exploration 1,068 1,002 2,070 1,028 863 1,891 Intangible payments - - - 29 12 41 Equipment loan payments 679 1,465 2,144 736 1,466 2,202 Capital expenditures sustaining 18,687 8,008 26,695 19,908 8,653 28,561 All-In-Sustaining Costs $85,905 $13,152 $99,057 $67,861 $15,030 $82,891 Growth exploration and evaluation 9,792 8,456 Growth capital expenditures 49,622 16,778 All-In-Costs $158,471 $108,125 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Throughput tonnes 322,628 331,290 653,918 292,998 317,255 610,253 Payable silver ounces 3,822,057 409,007 4,231,064 3,649,209 446,487 4,095,696 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 4,732,278 1,794,002 6,526,280 4,524,110 1,782,740 6,306,850 Sustaining cost per ounce $22.48 $32.16 $23.41 $18.60 $33.66 $20.24 All-In-costs per ounce $37.45 $26.40





Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 300 2023 2022 2023 2022 Mine site expensed exploration $701 $621 $2,070 $1,891 Growth exploration and evaluation 3,476 3,142 9,792 8,456 Total exploration and evaluation 4,177 3,763 11,862 10,347 Exploration depreciation and depletion (147) 143 448 348 Exploration share-based compensation 125 117 368 328 Exploration and evaluation expense $4,155 $4,023 $12,678 $11,023





Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 300 2023 2022 2023 2022 Capital expenditures sustaining $9,484 $10,651 $26,695 $28,561 Growth capital expenditures 22,252 6,240 49,622 16,778 Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $31,736 $16,891 $76,317 $45,339





Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Direct production costs per financial statements $23,863 $10,157 $34,020 $15,156 $9,354 $24,510 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 494 494 - 744 744 Royalties 4,754 67 4,821 2,762 59 2,821 Special mining duty 306 85 391 241 (85) 156 Opening finished goods (10,257) (962) (11,219) (16,164) (681) (16,845) Closing finished goods 8,627 656 9,283 18,080 195 18,275 Direct costs $27,293 $10,497 $37,790 $20,075 $9,586 $29,661 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Silver production (ounces) 1,041,211.00 107,524 1,148,735 1,332,190 126,258 1,458,448 Average realized silver price ($) 23.99 23.99 23.99 19.24 19.24 19.24 Silver value ($) 24,976,320 2,579,260 27,555,580 25,634,615 2,429,515 28,064,130 Gold production (ounces) 3,161 5,928 9,089 3,642 5,552 9,194 Average realized gold price ($) 1,948 1,948 1,948 1,678 1,678 1,678 Gold value ($) 6,157,094 11,546,742 17,703,836 6,110,595 9,315,217 15,425,812 Total metal value ($) 31,133,414 14,126,002 45,259,417 31,745,210 11,744,732 43,489,942 Pro-rated silver costs (%) 80% 18% 61% 81% 21% 65% Pro-rated gold costs (%) 20% 82% 39% 19% 79% 35% Pro-rated silver costs ($) 21,895 1,917 23,008 16,211 1,983 19,140 Pro-rated gold costs ($) 5,398 8,580 14,782 3,864 7,603 10,521 Silver co-product cash costs ($) 21.03 17.83 20.03 12.17 15.71 13.12 Gold co-product cash costs ($) 1,708 1,447 1,626 1,061 1,369 1,144 Expressed in thousands US dollars Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Direct production costs per financial statements $56,886 $29,128 $86,014 $40,837 $30,222 $71,059 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - $1,945 $1,945 - 2,335 2,335 Royalties 16,904 201 17,105 9,124 208 9,332 Special mining duty 2,800 379 3,179 1,767 286 2,053 Opening finished goods (4,953) (245) (5,198) (10,093) (2,857) (12,950) Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - 0 Closing finished goods 8,627 656 9,283 18,080 195 18,275 Direct costs 80,264 32,064 112,328 59,715 30,389 90,104 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Silver production (ounces) 3,833,558 432,722 4,266,280 3,660,190 472,420 4,132,610 Average realized silver price ($) 23.75 23.75 23.75 22.24 22.24 22.24 Silver value ($) 91,065,202 10,279,202 101,344,404 81,394,368 10,505,555 91,899,922 Gold production (ounces) 11,234 17,016 28,250 10,799 16,379 27,178 Average realized gold price ($) 1,940 1,940 1,940 1,827 1,827 1,827 Gold value ($) 21,798,062 33,017,253 54,815,316 19,733,100 29,929,479 49,662,579 Total metal value ($) 112,863,264 43,296,455 156,159,719 101,127,468 40,435,034 141,562,501 Pro-rated silver costs (%) 81% 24% 65% 80% 26% 65% Pro-rated gold costs (%) 19% 76% 35% 20% 74% 35% Pro-rated silver costs ($) 64,762 7,612 72,899 48,063 7,895 58,494 Pro-rated gold costs ($) 15,502 24,452 39,429 11,652 22,494 31,610 Silver co-product cash costs ($) 16.89 17.59 17.09 13.13 16.71 14.15 Gold co-product cash costs ($) 1,380 1,437 1,396 1,079 1,373 1,163





Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross silver sales $32,864 $25,541 $103,027 $81,123 Silver ounces sold 1,370,032 1,327,325 4,337,112 3,647,987 Realized silver price per ounces $23.99 $19.24 $23.75 $22.24 Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross gold sales $17,063 $14,852 $53,882 $49,383 Realized gold price per ounces $1,948 $1,678 $1,940 $1,827

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the development and financing of the Terronera Project including: anticipated timing of the project; anticipated timing of completion of conditions precedent to drawdown under the Debt Facility, estimated project economics, Terronera’s forecasted operations, costs and expenditures, and the timing and results of various related activities, Endeavour’s anticipated performance in 2023 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; satisfaction of conditions precedent to drawdown under the Debt Facility; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on the Terronera Project economics; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold, fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section “risk factors” contained in the Company’s most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics as of 2023, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Appendix

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OFCOMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 49,432 $ 39,649 $ 154,964 $ 128,171 Cost of sales: Direct production costs 34,020 24,510 86,014 71,059 Royalties 4,821 2,821 17,105 9,332 Share-based payments 44 113 (118 ) 353 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 7,855 5,753 20,704 16,234 Write down of inventory to net realizable value - 1,323 - 1,323 46,740 34,520 123,705 98,301 Mine operating earnings 2,692 5,129 31,259 29,870 Expenses: Exploration and evaluation 4,155 4,023 12,678 11,023 General and administrative 2,358 2,201 9,633 7,846 Care and maintenance costs - 203 - 582 Write off of mineral properties - - 435 500 6,513 6,427 22,746 19,951 Operating earnings (loss) (3,821 ) (1,298 ) 8,513 9,919 Finance costs 316 311 1,090 945 Other income: Foreign exchange gain (loss) (418 ) 841 3,326 1,363 Gain on asset disposal 6,992 2,780 7,059 2,780 Investment and other (1,627 ) (272 ) (267 ) (1,324 ) 4,947 3,349 10,118 2,819 Earnings before income taxes 810 1,740 17,541 11,793 Income tax expense: Current income tax expense 2,250 1,186 11,137 3,526 Deferred income tax expense 888 2,053 3,330 10,027 3,138 3,239 14,467 13,553 Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings $ (2,328 ) $ (1,499 ) $ 3,074 $ (1,760 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 194,249,283 189,241,367 192,003,752 180,655,842 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 194,249,283 189,241,367 193,875,315 180,655,842

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,957 $ 83,391 Other investments 6,192 8,647 Accounts and other receivables 16,664 13,136 Income tax receivable 1,264 4,024 Inventories 27,601 19,184 Prepaids 37,508 16,951 Loans receivable 1,250 1,000 Total current assets 131,436 146,333 Non-current deposits 717 565 Non-current income tax receivable 3,570 3,570 Non-current other investments - 1,388 Non-current IVA receivable 17,476 10,154 Non-current loans receivable 2,273 2,729 Right-of-use leased assets 819 806 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 276,864 233,892 Total assets $ 433,155 $ 399,437 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 43,416 $ 39,831 Income taxes payable 7,296 6,616 Loans payable 4,339 6,041 Lease liabilities 436 261 Total current liabilities 55,487 52,749 Loans payable 5,500 8,469 Lease liabilities 678 812 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 9,582 7,601 Deferred income tax liability 16,273 12,944 Other non-current liabilities 1,016 968 Total liabilities 88,536 83,543 Shareholders' equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued, issuable and outstanding 199,700,826 shares (Dec 31, 2022 - 189,995,563 shares) 684,736 657,866 Contributed surplus 4,597 6,115 Retained earnings (deficit) (344,714 ) (348,087 ) Total shareholders' equity 344,619 315,894 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 433,155 $ 399,437

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)