Global E-Invoicing Market Surges to US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022, Anticipates Robust Growth to Reach US$ 35.9 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Invoicing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-invoicing market is experiencing substantial growth, with the market size reaching US$ 11.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, industry experts anticipate significant expansion, with the market projected to reach US$ 35.9 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.26% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

E-invoicing, short for electronic invoicing, revolutionizes the way businesses handle financial transactions. It involves the creation of digital invoices through various smart devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, facilitating the exchange of goods and services.

These invoices encompass essential financial documents, including purchase orders, debit and credit notes, and remittance vouchers, detailing payment terms and conditions. E-invoicing offers several advantages, such as enhanced invoice accuracy, improved data quality, reduced payment delays, faster invoice processing, and increased transparency. Additionally, it simplifies transaction tracking and reduces costs related to system design, customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global e-invoicing market, including forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on channel, deployment type, and application.

Breakup by Channel:

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Breakup by Application:

  • Energy and Utilities
  • FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods)
  • E-Commerce
  • BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)
  • Government
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia Pacific:

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe:

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America:

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. What was the size of the global e-invoicing market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global e-invoicing market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the key factors driving the global e-invoicing market?
  4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global e-invoicing market?
  5. What is the breakup of the global e-invoicing market based on the channel?
  6. What is the breakup of the global e-invoicing market based on the deployment type?
  7. What is the breakup of the global e-invoicing market based on the application?
  8. What are the key regions in the global e-invoicing market?
  9. Who are the key players/companies in the global e-invoicing market?

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages136
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$11.2 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$35.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate21.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

