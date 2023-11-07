Global Sperm Bank Market Size to Worth USD 6.58 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 3.2%

New York, United States , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, United States

The Global Sperm Bank Market Size is to Grow from USD 4.80 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.58 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period.

A sperm bank is a facility that collects, freezes, and stores sperm samples for use in assisted reproductive technologies. It provides a valuable resource for individuals and couples facing fertility challenges, same-sex couples, and single individuals desiring to have a child. Donors undergo rigorous screening, ensuring the quality and viability of the sperm. The collected samples are cryopreserved in liquid nitrogen, maintaining their viability for extended periods. Sperm banks offer services such as donor selection based on physical characteristics, medical history, and personal preferences. The stored sperm can be used in fertility treatments like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF), helping individuals and couples fulfill their dreams of becoming parents.

Global Sperm Bank Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Donor Type (Known Donor and Anonymous Donor), By Service (Sperm Storage, Semen Analysis, and Genetic Consultation), By Fertilization Techniques (Donor Insemination and In Vitro Fertilization), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The in-vitro fertilization segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.4% during the forecast period

Based on the fertilization techniques, the global sperm bank market is segmented into donor insemination and in vitro fertilization. The in-vitro fertilization (IVF) segment is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period in the sperm bank market. IVF is a widely utilized assisted reproductive technology that involves fertilizing eggs with donor sperm in a laboratory setting. This technique offers higher success rates and a comprehensive solution for individuals or couples facing infertility. Factors such as increasing awareness, technological advancements, and rising demand for advanced fertility treatments contribute to the growth of the IVF segment. Additionally, the expanding availability of IVF clinics and the growing acceptance of IVF as an effective option for achieving pregnancy further fuel the projected growth of this segment in the sperm bank market.

The semen analysis segment held the largest market share with more than 46.2% in 2022.

Based on the service, the global sperm bank market is segmented into sperm storage, semen analysis, and genetic consultation. Semen analysis has accounted for the maximum share in the sperm bank market. This can be attributed to its crucial role in evaluating the quality and viability of sperm samples. Semen analysis involves a comprehensive assessment of various parameters, including sperm count, motility, morphology, and other factors that impact fertility potential. It is a fundamental diagnostic tool used to determine the suitability of donor sperm for fertility treatments. As semen analysis provides essential information about sperm health and reproductive potential, it is a critical step in the screening and selection process for sperm banks, ensuring the delivery of high-quality and viable sperm samples to recipients.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 3.5% over the projected period

North America's dominance in the sperm bank market can be attributed to the boast in advanced healthcare infrastructure and sophisticated reproductive technologies, which have facilitated the establishment of numerous well-equipped and reputable sperm banks. The high prevalence of infertility cases in North America has led to an increased demand for assisted reproductive services, driving the growth of the sperm bank industry. Additionally, the region's progressive social attitudes and legal frameworks have fostered a more accepting environment for individuals and couples seeking fertility treatments, including those using donor sperm. Furthermore, the presence of favorable government policies, insurance coverage for certain fertility treatments, and higher disposable incomes contribute to the region's ability to afford and access sperm bank services, solidifying North America's position as the largest market for sperm banks.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global sperm bank market include Cryos International, New England Cryogenic Center, European Sperm Bank, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc., The London Sperm Bank, Indian Spermtech, ReproTech LLC, Xytex Corporation, Cryobank America LLC, and The Sperm Bank of California. Other.

Recent Development

In June 2022, Perwyn, a private equity firm, has announced the acquisition of European Sperm Bank from Axcel. As Perwyn strives to increase its presence in the European market, this deal constitutes a significant step in the fertility business. Perwyn's faith in European Sperm Bank's development potential, as well as its commitment to supporting and extending its activities in the field of assisted reproductive technologies, is reflected in the acquisition.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global sperm bank market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Sperm Bank Market, By Donor Type

Known Donor

Anonymous Donor

Sperm Bank Market, By Service

Sperm Storage

Semen Analysis

Genetic Consultation

Sperm Bank Market, By Fertilization Techniques

Donor Insemination

In Vitro Fertilization

Sperm Bank Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



