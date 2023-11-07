Lyra Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the localized treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in November:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2023 – Fireside chat on Thursday, November 16 th at 1:30 p.m. GMT

– Fireside chat on Thursday, November 16 at 1:30 p.m. GMT Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference – Presentation on Wednesday, November 29th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Live webcast of the presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.lyratherapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the presentation.