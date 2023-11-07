Sterling and Konfir Announce Partnership to Offer Instant Employment Verifications in the UK

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of background screening and identity services, and Konfir, a provider of instant employment verifications for UK workers, are partnering to enhance Sterling’s background screening process.



As employers are increasingly challenged to quickly fill open roles with qualified candidates, this partnership will dramatically speed up employment verification and improve the candidate experience. Konfir’s API-driven solution enables employment verification information to be returned in seconds, rather than days.

“Just as digital identity transforms Criminal Record and Right to Work checks, this partnership will transform employment verification,” says Steve Smith, President of International at Sterling. “With candidate experience at the heart of everything we do, we are excited about this opportunity to accelerate hiring by delivering more seamless candidate workflows.”

Sterling will combine its deep market expertise and unrivaled client service with the latest in employment verification technology, leveraging Konfir’s permission-driven process that enables candidates to share payroll, tax, and open banking data instantly via desktop or mobile devices.

"We're thrilled to work with Sterling, a company that shares our passion for utilizing technology to solve real-world hiring challenges,” says Chris Milligan, CEO of Konfir, “Together, we're not just making employment verification quicker; we're making it better, more accurate, and more secure for thousands of organizations across the UK”.

The offering from Sterling and Konfir is expected to be available in 2024 for organizations across the UK. Beyond the initial UK launch, the companies are working toward rolling out similar offerings in select international markets.

About Sterling

Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 110 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. Visit us at www.sterlingcheck.com .

About Konfir

Konfir securely removes the administrative burden companies face when requesting or completing employment and income verifications. In a GDPR-compliant way, Konfir streamlines the approval process by providing instant verification tools. The aim is to accelerate all corners of the modern UK economy; for those switching jobs, to those renting a property, or obtaining any type of credit. Konfir is the UK’s first Certified Attribute Service Provider for employment and income data under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework and is focused on protecting consumers by ensuring transparent and secure access to their employment and income records. Learn more at www.konfir.com.

Contacts

Sterling: Ed Martin | Ed.Martin@sterlingcheck.com

Konfir: Chris Milligan | Chris@Konfir.com