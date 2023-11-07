Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone 1000 Major Experiment Demonstration With US Navy Under Extreme Weather Conditions

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), A mission-critical provider of drone technology, artificial intelligence software, cryptocurrency apps, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, has exciting news to share today. Epazz, Inc. is making remarkable strides with its holdings, ZenaDrone, Inc. We are gearing up to demonstrate the ZenaDrone 1000 under extreme weather conditions in collaboration with the US Navy.

This groundbreaking experiment marks ZenaDrone's initial venture into assessing their technology in frigid temperatures. The ZenaDrone 1000 has already demonstrated its prowess under scorching conditions exceeding 120 degrees Fahrenheit, a testament to its durability. Now, it's time to put it to the test in sub-zero temperatures as low as negative 20 degrees. Following this cold-weather trial, the drone will be dispatched to an overseas military base, where it will be subjected to real-world scenarios, presenting a significant opportunity for the company to showcase the ZenaDrone 1000's capabilities.

Epazz, Inc. worked to obtain the required certifications and licenses to become a defense contractor. We are also actively engaged in negotiating pilot programs with the US Air Force, having already received a letter of support. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), like the ZenaDrone 1000, are one of the key emerging technologies sought after by the Navy and other branches of the US military.

"We are thrilled to embark on the cold-weather testing of the ZenaDrone 1000. This presents a unique opportunity to exhibit the drone platform's capabilities," remarked Shaun Passley, CEO of Epazz Holdings.

The ZenaDrone 1000 is a versatile multi-mission UAV, designed for various payloads and includes sensors and HD cameras. It can be operated remotely or autonomously, offering a cost-effective alternative to manned aircraft due to its streamlined design that doesn't require space and equipment for onboard human operators.

About ZenaDrone (https://www.zenadrone.com)

ZenaDrone is dedicated to improving intelligent UAV technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately.

Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

