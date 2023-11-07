CLS Americas and HALO Diagnostics Initiate Prostate Cancer Clinical Study using TRANBERG Focal Laser Ablation System

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc. (CLS), a leading provider of office-based, focal laser ablation (FLA) systems for urologists, and HALO Diagnostics, a leader in precision diagnostics and image-guided therapies (HALO Dx), today announced a 25-patient clinical study using the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System to perform image-guided focal laser ablation (FLA) of low-to-intermediate risk prostate cancer in patients. Data from these patients treated over the next 6-8 months will be entered into the patient registry where their long-term follow up will be monitored and conducted. The CLS TRANBERG System provides safe and effective focal laser ablation of low-to-medium risk prostate tumors, while also preserving healthy tissue to minimize the risk of unwanted side effects such as ED and urinary incontinence.

In the US, over one million prostate biopsies are performed every year leading to a diagnosis of prostate cancer for almost 250,000 men. Focal laser ablation of prostate tumors has demonstrated high levels of precision and accuracy with low risk of side effects, such as erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence.

“CLS is pleased to collaborate with Dr. Scionti and HALO Diagnostics for this clinically significant study regarding the efficacy of treating prostate cancer using image-guided focal laser ablation in an ASC,” stated Michael Magnani, president of CLS Americas. “We look forward to providing clinical support and collaborative assistance to Dr. Scionti with the new TRANBERG treatment. This study is a continuation of our long-standing collaborative research with HALO and will contribute further evidence to support the precise cancer control and quality of life benefits offered by FLA.”

“Image-guided focal laser ablation of low-to-intermediate risk prostate cancer has the potential to provide improved quality of life benefits over other types of treatments,” stated Dr. Stephen Scionti, founder and director of the Scionti Prostate Center. “HALO Diagnostic is excited to begin this clinically significant study with CLS Americas and to begin offering this safe and minimally invasive procedure with the new TRANBERG laser through our network.”

About Dr. Stephen Scionti

Over the past 20 years Dr. Stephen Scionti has developed the largest and most experienced practice for prostate cancer treatment using minimally invasive thermal ablation technologies such as HIFU, TULSA-Pro, Cryoablation and Laser Focal Therapy. He has achieved global recognition for his experience, skill and groundbreaking clinical contributions in the field of image-guided prostate cancer ablation. He is also an internationally recognized authority in innovative prostate cancer diagnostics. Beyond his practice, Dr. Scionti actively researches and lectures on the outcomes and technology associated with minimally invasive prostate HIFU therapy ablation.

About HALO Diagnostics

At HALO Diagnostics (HALO Dx), we recognize every patient is unique. Our focus is saving lives through early detection with precision diagnostics, preventing and conquering the top health diseases having a geometric impact on patient outcomes. We accomplish this with a personalized diagnostic ensemble including advanced imaging, genomics, non-invasive liquid biomarkers, and community-based data at scale combined with deep learning algorithms. By optimizing all these solutions under the HALO Dx platform, we provide a one stop patient and referring physician experience and rapid, precise, actionable results to enable life-changing both early and late-stage treatments. For more information about the prostate program at HALO Diagnostics, please visit http://www.halodx.com.

TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System

The TRANBERG Thermal Therapy System can be configured for MR/US fusion-guided procedures using real-time tissue temperature measurements for precise therapy and ablation control. It includes a desk-top mobile laser unit, innovative non-cooled laser applicators, tissue temperature probes, and procedure-specific accessories. The TRANBERG system can be deployed in either a transperineal or transrectal approach. The TRANBERG system is 510(k) cleared for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate. A TRANBERG FLA Animation Video of the system and procedure is available to watch.

About CLS Americas, Inc.

Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, based in Los Angeles, CA, is responsible for the sales, commercial development, operations and clinical support for the TRANBERG™ Thermal Therapy System and accessories for the US urology market. The powerful system provides minimally invasive, focal laser ablation treatments using MR or MR US Fusion for image guidance and has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US for soft tissue ablation, such as prostate tumors.

CLS Americas is a subsidiary of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) headquartered in Lund, Sweden, which has subsidiaries in Germany, the US and Singapore. For more information about CLS, please visit the Company's website: www.clinicallaser.com. CLS Americas Contact: Phone: +1 (949) 504-5440, E-mail: contact-us@clinicallaser.com.



