Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update

-- Third quarter 2023 net revenue from global sales of IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) of $22.5 million --

-- More than 100 international patients on reimbursed IMCIVREE therapy --

-- Phase 3 hypothalamic obesity trial on track to be fully enrolled by the end of 2023 --

-- 25.5% mean BMI reduction achieved at one year of setmelanotide therapy in patients with hypothalamic obesity (n=12) who transitioned to long term extension from Ph 2 trial; three of 11 pediatric patients achieving normal body weight at one year on setmelanotide treatment --

-- Cash on-hand of $299.3 million sufficient to fund planned operations into 2026 --

-- Company to provide update on R&D programs for investors and analysts at an event planned for Dec. 6 --

-- Management to host conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET --

BOSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients and their families living with hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway diseases, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We have achieved remarkable progress this year in expanding access to IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) and delivering it to patients on a global level," said David Meeker, M.D., Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhythm. "We remain pleased by continued strong performance more than one year into our U.S. commercial launch in Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS). Outside the U.S., we continue to expand access with pre-approval, reimbursed early-access for hypothalamic obesity in France and a positive recommendation for public reimbursement in Canada for patients with BBS."

"In addition, we are excited by the strength of our 12-month LTE data in patients with hypothalamic obesity where we reported a mean body mass index (BMI) reduction of more than 25% in patients on therapy for one year, with several patients trending towards or achieving normal body weight. These data and continued enrollment progress with our ongoing Phase 3 study reinforce our confidence as we advance this high potential program. We look forward to providing an R&D update, including our RM-718 program, data from the open label part of the setmelanotide Phase 2 DAYBREAK study and data from our Phase 3 pediatrics trial, during an investor event in December."

Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Commercial Updates

Today, Rhythm announced that more than 120 new prescriptions for IMCIVREE for BBS have been written by U.S. prescribers and that the Company has received payor approval for reimbursement for 80 prescriptions during the third quarter of 2023.

Today, Rhythm also announced that more than 100 international patients across 11 countries cumulatively have initiated reimbursed IMCIVREE therapy, as of October 27, 2023.

In November, Rhythm announced that the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) recommended IMCIVREE ® (setmelanotide) be reimbursed by CADTH-participating public drug plans for weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to BBS.

(setmelanotide) be reimbursed by CADTH-participating public drug plans for weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to BBS. In September 2023, the Company announced that a new International Classification Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) diagnosis code for BBS was approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and effective October 1, 2023. This BBS-specific code may improve patient identification and yield data to improve understanding of disease progression, and diagnostic and treatment journey.

In August 2023, the Company announced that the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM) and French National Authority for Health (HAS) granted pre-marketing early access authorization AP1 (Autorisation d’Accès Précoce), for IMCIVREE® (setmelanotide) for patients with lesional hypothalamic obesity. Products included in the AP1 programs are fully covered by France’s National Health System and Rhythm can expect to be reimbursed for any patients receiving treatments through this program.



Clinical Development Updates

Today, Rhythm provided an update on progress of its pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating setmelanotide in patients with acquired hypothalamic obesity. Approximately two-thirds of planned patients have been screened with a very low screen-failure rate observed. Rhythm affirms its expectation to complete enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2023. This Phase 3 trial is designed to enroll 120 patients aged 4 years or older randomized 2:1 to setmelanotide therapy or placebo for a total of 60 weeks, including up to eight weeks for dose titration.

During The Obesity Society’s ObesityWeek ® October 14 – 17 in Dallas, Rhythm and its collaborators delivered a total of six presentations, including data showing that setmelanotide therapy resulted in sustained and deepened weight loss in patients with severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases. Long-term extension study data in patients with hypothalamic obesity (n=12) demonstrate a 25.5% reduction in mean BMI from baseline on setmelanotide therapy at one year.

October 14 – 17 in Dallas, Rhythm and its collaborators delivered a total of six presentations, including data showing that setmelanotide therapy resulted in sustained and deepened weight loss in patients with severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases. Long-term extension study data in patients with hypothalamic obesity (n=12) demonstrate a 25.5% reduction in mean BMI from baseline on setmelanotide therapy at one year. The Company also presented data that showed intervention with setmelanotide may reduce the risk of future metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease (CVD) and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in patients with obesity due BBS or due to POMC or LEPR deficiency obesity; and research that showed severity of obesity was associated with increased prevalence of cardiac, endocrine/diabetes, and renal outcomes early in life based on an analysis of 318 pediatric patients with BBS enrolled in the Clinical Registry Investigating BBS (CRIBBS). Researchers concluded that timely diagnosis and early implementation of hyperphagia and weight management strategies in pediatric patients with BBS may reduce the risk and burden associated with these comorbidities. See the Company’s Oct. 17, 2023 press release for more.

During the 61 st Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) meeting September 21-23 in The Hague, Netherlands, Rhythm delivered four oral presentations, including data presentations on genetic testing results and the effects of setmelanotide on the metabolic syndrome severity score in pediatric patients with BBS and in pediatric patients with POMC or LEPR deficiencies. See the Company’s Sept. 22, 2023 press release for more.

Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) meeting September 21-23 in The Hague, Netherlands, Rhythm delivered four oral presentations, including data presentations on genetic testing results and the effects of setmelanotide on the metabolic syndrome severity score in pediatric patients with BBS and in pediatric patients with POMC or LEPR deficiencies. See the Company’s Sept. 22, 2023 press release for more. In September 2023, Rhythm announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on the Company’s orphan drug designation request for setmelanotide as a treatment for acquired hypothalamic obesity.



Corporate and Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Rhythm also expects to achieve the following near-term milestones:

Complete patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in hypothalamic obesity in the fourth quarter of 2023;

Complete submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of an investigational new drug application for RM-718, a new, weekly, MC4R-specific agonist, in the fourth quarter of 2023. RM-718 is designed to be more targeted and potent than setmelanotide, and designed to be MC1R sparing, with the potential to not cause hyperpigmentation;

Announce preliminary data from the open-label part of the Phase 2 DAYBREAK trial from approximately five genetically-defined cohorts in the fourth quarter of 2023;

Announce topline data from the ongoing Phase 3, open-label pediatrics trial evaluating one year of setmelanotide therapy in patients with MC4R pathway deficiencies between the ages of 2 and 6 years old in the fourth quarter of 2023; and

Provide pharmacokinetic and tolerability data from the ongoing Phase 3 switch trial evaluating a weekly formulation of setmelanotide in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Today, Rhythm announced plans to provide an update on several R&D programs during a breakfast event for investors and analysts on December 6, 2023 in Boston.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $299.3 million, as compared to $333.3 million as of December 31, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $299.3 million, as compared to $333.3 million as of December 31, 2022. Revenue: Net product revenues relating to global sales of IMCIVREE were $22.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, 80% of the Company’s product revenue was generated in the United States.

Net product revenues relating to global sales of IMCIVREE were $22.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, 80% of the Company’s product revenue was generated in the United States. R&D Expenses: R&D expenses were $33.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased costs associated with certain clinical trials and pre-clinical studies, increased headcount and increased fees for professional services and consulting.

R&D expenses were $33.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased costs associated with certain clinical trials and pre-clinical studies, increased headcount and increased fees for professional services and consulting. S,G&A Expenses: S,G&A expenses were $30.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $21.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased headcount in the United States and internationally, professional services and other expenses.

S,G&A expenses were $30.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $21.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased headcount in the United States and internationally, professional services and other expenses. Other income (expense), net. Other income (expense), net was $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Total other income (expense), net for the three months ended September 30, 2023 consists of interest income of $3.5 million earned on short-term investments, other expense of $0.2 million from net foreign currency losses and the change in fair value of the Royalty Interest Financing Agreement (RIFA) embedded derivative and $3.1 million of interest expense related to the Company’s RIFA with HealthCare Royalty Partners.

Other income (expense), net was $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Total other income (expense), net for the three months ended September 30, 2023 consists of interest income of $3.5 million earned on short-term investments, other expense of $0.2 million from net foreign currency losses and the change in fair value of the Royalty Interest Financing Agreement (RIFA) embedded derivative and $3.1 million of interest expense related to the Company’s RIFA with HealthCare Royalty Partners. Net Loss: Net loss was ($44.2) million for the third quarter of 2023, or a net loss per basic and diluted share of ($0.76), as compared to a net loss of ($40.9) million for the third quarter of 2022, or a net loss per basic and diluted share of ($0.79).

Year to Date 2023 Financial Results:

Revenue: Net product revenues relating to sales of IMCIVREE were $53.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net product revenues relating to sales of IMCIVREE were $53.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $8.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. License Revenue: The Company did not report license revenue relating to out-license arrangements in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. License revenue relating to the Company’s out-license arrangement with RareStone was $6.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company did not report license revenue relating to out-license arrangements in the nine months ended September 30, 2023. License revenue relating to the Company’s out-license arrangement with RareStone was $6.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. R&D Expenses : R&D expenses were $105.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $85.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Xinvento B.V. and increased costs associated with headcount, certain clinical trials, pre-clinical studies and gene sequencing and was partially offset by decreased costs associated with less manufacturing of clinical materials.

: R&D expenses were $105.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $85.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Xinvento B.V. and increased costs associated with headcount, certain clinical trials, pre-clinical studies and gene sequencing and was partially offset by decreased costs associated with less manufacturing of clinical materials. S,G&A Expenses : S,G&A expenses were $85.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $65.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount to support business and commercial operations in the United Sates and internationally, professional services and other expenses and was partially offset by decreased marketing activities associated with the BBS U.S. launch during the prior year.

: S,G&A expenses were $85.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $65.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount to support business and commercial operations in the United Sates and internationally, professional services and other expenses and was partially offset by decreased marketing activities associated with the BBS U.S. launch during the prior year. Other income (expense), net: Other income (expense), net was $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Total other income (expense), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 consists of interest income of $10.1 million earned on our short-term investments, other expense of $0.4 million from net foreign currency losses and the change in fair value of the RIFA embedded derivative and $9.3 million of interest expense related to the RIFA with HealthCare Royalty Partners.

Other income (expense), net was $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Total other income (expense), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 consists of interest income of $10.1 million earned on our short-term investments, other expense of $0.4 million from net foreign currency losses and the change in fair value of the RIFA embedded derivative and $9.3 million of interest expense related to the RIFA with HealthCare Royalty Partners. Net Loss: Net loss was ($143.0) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, or a net loss per basic and diluted share of $(2.50), as compared to a net loss of ($138.6) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, or a net loss per basic and diluted share of ($2.73).

Financial Guidance: For the year ending December 31, 2023, Rhythm anticipates approximately $210 million to $220 million in Non-GAAP Operating Expenses comprised of $125 million to $130 million from R&D expenses and $85 million to $90 million from S,G&A expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined as GAAP operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation (see below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more details).

Based on its current operating plans, Rhythm expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2023, will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2026.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the lives of patients and their families living with hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) diseases. Rhythm’s lead asset, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), an MC4R agonist designed to treat hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with monogenic or syndromic obesity due to pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1) or leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency confirmed by genetic testing, or patients with a clinical diagnosis of Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS). Both the European Commission (EC) and the UK’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have authorized setmelanotide for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed BBS or genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic POMC, including PCSK1, deficiency or biallelic LEPR deficiency in adults and children 6 years of age and above. Additionally, Rhythm is advancing a broad clinical development program for setmelanotide in other rare MC4R pathway diseases, as well as a preclinical suite of small molecules for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism. Rhythm’s headquarters is in Boston, MA.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Product revenue, net $ 22,504 $ 4,284 $ 53,194 $ 8,094 License revenue — — — 6,754 Total revenues 22,504 4,284 53,194 14,848 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 2,412 497 6,069 1,105 Research and development 33,570 21,116 105,059 85,082 Selling, general, and administrative 30,475 21,938 85,158 65,715 Total costs and expenses 66,457 43,551 196,286 151,902 Loss from operations (43,953 ) (39,267 ) (143,092 ) (137,054 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net (159 ) (370 ) (369 ) (370 ) Interest expense (3,149 ) (2,144 ) (9,342 ) (2,190 ) Interest income 3,466 920 10,126 988 Total other income, net 158 (1,594 ) 415 (1,572 ) (Loss) income before taxes (43,795 ) (40,861 ) (142,677 ) (138,626 ) Provision for income taxes 368 — 368 — Net loss $ (44,163 ) $ (40,861 ) $ (143,045 ) $ (138,626 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.76 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (2.50 ) $ (2.73 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 57,874,960 51,400,922 57,154,803 50,712,452 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (44,163 ) $ (40,861 ) $ (143,045 ) $ (138,626 ) Reclassification of losses on RareStone equity into net loss 300 Foreign currency translation adjustment 76 — 49 — Unrealized gain (loss), net on marketable securities (175 ) 267 (70 ) (338 ) Comprehensive loss $ (44,262 ) $ (40,294 ) $ (143,066 ) $ (138,964 )



