Walden Biosciences to Host Virtual Event on November 14, 2023 “Transforming the Treatment Landscape of Chronic Kidney Disease”

Virtual event to include overview of Walden’s development programs and fireside chats highlighting the CKD landscape with Key Opinion Leaders



Webcast to begin at 11:00 AM EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (Walden), a private, venture-backed clinical-stage company focused on transforming the treatment of kidney diseases, today announced that management will host a virtual event titled, “Transforming the Treatment Landscape of Chronic Kidney Disease,” (CKD) on November 14, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST.

The program will include remarks from executive and scientific management relating to Walden’s clinical and preclinical programs, where they are pursuing disease-modifying treatments for kidney diseases.

Alexander Duncan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Thomas Miller, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Research, will review Walden’s novel suPAR and dynamin programs, respectively, and Dr. Duncan will host fireside chats with global nephrology leaders, Howard Trachtman, M.D. (University of Michigan, Kidney Health Initiative) and Mario Schiffer, M.D. (Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlagen-Nürnberg) to discuss the CKD treatment landscape and the great need for better therapeutic options for this patient population.

Registration information for the live webcast can be found here. A replay of the event will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.waldenbiosciences.com.

About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is focused on developing breakthrough, disease-modifying medicines to treat kidney diseases. Walden is applying novel, multi-disciplinary approaches that directly target the kidneys to prevent damage, slow disease progression, and restore kidney function. Walden’s programs address novel targets for therapeutic intervention, directly targeting two cell types critical for kidney function: podocytes and proximal tubular cells. Dysfunction of these cells are critical hallmarks of the majority of renal diseases. Walden’s clinical-stage program is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits suPAR, a pro-inflammatory mediator that causes podocyte dysfunction and renal disease. Walden’s second most advanced program is a small molecule that is designed to restore the function of dynamin, an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture and function of podocytes and proximal tubule cells. In addition to the suPAR and dynamin programs, Walden also has a novel anti-fibrotic biologic in preclinical research. All of Walden’s programs offer the promise to deliver disease-modifying, breakthrough therapies that are readily combinable with the standard of care to transform the treatment of renal disease. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

