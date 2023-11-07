Unlock the Secrets to Effective Human Resource Management with HR Advisor Training (December 5-6, 2023)

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Role of an Effective HR Advisor Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Are you working in HR and looking to develop your skills to take your career to the next level? This programme will build on your skill set and experience, and give you the knowledge to fully understand the role and responsibilities of an HR advisor.

Providing an effective human resource service to businesses is the principal goal of all HR teams. The HR department is responsible for making sure the organisation is able to meet business needs through the management of the company's most valuable resource - its employees. Overseeing the biggest item on the budget comes with responsibility for ensuring the best blend of skills and talents with timely interventions and effective support. The role of the HR advisor is pivotal in making this happen.

This practical two-day programme is a must-attend event for any newly promoted or aspiring HR advisors, as well as those looking for a refresher. The seminar will focus on the key skills needed by the HR advisor, as well as the practical duties required by the role. There will be a range of participative activities focusing on the processes of recruitment, induction of new starters, performance review processes, performance management challenges, reviewing and implementing policies and managing others. Plus there will be time to consider the implications of Brexit on the HR function.

Key objectives of this programme

By the end of this programme you will be able to:

Develop and action effective HR policies and procedures

and action effective HR policies and procedures Examine and implement recruitment procedures to create high levels of return on investment

and implement recruitment procedures to create high levels of return on investment Establish strong bonds of commitment with new staff to reduce attrition rates

strong bonds of commitment with new staff to reduce attrition rates Identify organisational learning needs and how these impact the bottom line

organisational learning needs and how these impact the bottom line Understand the importance of having the right staff, with the right skills, in the right roles

the importance of having the right staff, with the right skills, in the right roles Guide managers in the practical application of performance reviews and understand the links to overall organisation performance

managers in the practical application of performance reviews and understand the links to overall organisation performance Support line managers in the handling of formal disciplinary procedures protecting both them and your organisation from legal challenges

line managers in the handling of formal disciplinary procedures protecting both them and your organisation from legal challenges Enhance your people skills to work with HR administrative staff and processes to achieve a one-stop-shop approach to transactional HR

Certification:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

HR advisors

New and existing HR staff

HR officers and coordinators

HR assistants and administrators aspiring to the role of an HR advisor

Agenda:

Day One:

Module 1: The importance of the role of the HR advisor

Key responsibilities of an effective HR advisor

Working collaboratively with line managers

Working with and reporting to key stakeholders

Promoting equality and diversity within the organisation

Developing effective job descriptions and competencies

Managing employee welfare services, including healthand safety

Managing and implementing organisational change

Quantifying evidence indicators for effective HR

Module 2: Recruiting and selecting talent

Recruitment campaigns

Best practices for effective hiring

Preparing job advertisements

Working with agencies

Dealing effectively with applicants Drawing up a shortlist Interviewing skills and techniques Selecting fairly Reference checking Issuing contracts

Managing and implementing an effective induction process

Module 3: Remuneration and rewards

Advising on remuneration and pay issues

Payroll

Pensions

Benefits

Annual salary reviews

Benchmarking and reporting

Linking pay and performance

Module 4: Managing staff performance

Performance reviews and why they are not an HR tool

Working with line managers to manage performance

Tracking and managing sickness and attendance Short-term sickness Long-term sickness Return-to-work procedures

Managing and advising on disciplinary and grievance procedures

Staff counselling

Career development and progression

Producing stats and data which add value and impact onthe organisation

Day Two

Module 5: Identifying, planning and implementing training needs

Performing Training Needs Analysis (TNA) reviews

Handling learning and development requests

Identifying development opportunities

Measuring and reporting the return on investment (ROI)

Succession planning and talent management

Module 6: Reviewing, updating and implementing policies

Developing and implementing formal policies and procedures Anti-discrimination Equal opportunity Health and safety Maternity, paternity and parental Leave of absence Flexible working Other time-off rights Disciplinary and grievance Codes of conduct

Staff handbooks

Giving constructive advice and guidance and working with line managers

Communicating standards of performance and best practice to key stakeholders

Module 7: Managing and working with others - both internal and external

Overseeing junior administrators

Getting the best out of the team

Performance management as a line manager of others

Dealing with suppliers

Outsourcing Managing agencies and sub-contractors

Trade unions

Applying continuous improvement programmes within HR

Considering the implications of Brexit on HR

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glyk2m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.