Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Petah-Tikva, ISRAEL

Revenues Grew 6% to $63.9 million;
GAAP Operating Income of $12.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million, 30% Growth Year-over-Year;

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, reported today its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenueof $63.9 million, up 6% compared with $60.4 million in Q3 2022;
  • GAAP operating income of $12.7 million compared with $3.4 million in Q3 2022;
    GAAP operating income in this quarter includes a one-time other income, net, of $7.4 million, that was recorded with respect to a settlement of legal proceedings in the Philippines and a real estate sale in Bulgaria;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $6.1 million, up 40% compared with $4.4 million in Q3 2022;
  • GAAP net income of $10.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in Q3 2022; GAAP net income in Q3 2023 excluding the one-time other income, net, mentioned above and its relevant tax effect, was $3.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, up 51% compared with $3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in Q3 2022;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million, up 30% compared with $7.3 million in Q3 2022;

Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company narrowed the range of its 2023 revenue guidance, with expectations of between $265 million to $275 million, representing year-over-year growth of 13% at the mid-point. The Company increased the range of its GAAP operating income guidance range to between $29 million to $31 million representing significant year-over-year growth compared with $10 million in 2022. The Company also narrowed the range of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $35 to $37 million, representing year-over-year growth of 43% at the mid-point.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events of October 7th in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of this horrific attack – the murdered, the hostages, the wounded and their families. We are very proud of our employees’ response to this crisis and their dedication to the company during these times. We also want to thank our customers and suppliers and the world community at large for their full hearted support. 

As a strong global company with operation and development centers worldwide, our operation remains unaffected by recent events in Israel. We continue to closely monitor the situation and have implemented relevant measures, and refreshed our business continuity plans to minimize any potential effect, if at all, to our business.”

Mr. Sfadia continued, ”We are pleased with our results, particularly the continued revenue growth combined with the solid improvement in our profitability. We reported significantly improved profitability including Adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our business. The ongoing good performance was due to the continued growing interest in our solutions as well as advancements in the satellite communications space in general.”

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "Our strong performance in 2023 to date, has generated Adjusted EBITDA of $27 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 which already exceeds the Adjusted EBITDA from the whole of 2022. Given our leading position in the market and the opportunities we see ahead, we look forward to continuing our growth into 2024 and beyond.”

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Awarded Approximately $20 Million in Contract Renewal and Extension from Tier-1 MNO in the USA
  • Gilat Awarded Contract for Satellite Network Modernization at Ethio Telecom

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, lease incentive amortization, impairment of held for sale asset, income tax effect on adjustments, one-time changes of deferred tax assets, and other operating expenses (income), net.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME        
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)       
  Nine months ended
 Three months ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
   2023  2022  2023  2022
  Unaudited Unaudited
         
Revenues $190,478  $167,213 $63,927  $60,350
Cost of revenues  114,453   108,021  38,123   37,315
         
Gross profit  76,025   59,192  25,804   23,035
         
Research and development expenses, net  29,549   25,542  10,546   9,156
Selling and marketing expenses  18,124   15,724  6,183   5,414
General and administrative expenses  12,903  *)13,214  3,748  *)4,719
Impairment of held for sale asset  -   718  -   279
Other operating expenses (income), net  (9,757) *)111  (7,417) *)51
         
Total operating expenses   50,819   55,309  13,060   19,619
         
Operating income   25,206   3,883  12,744   3,416
         
Financial expenses, net  1,087   2,716  352   1,053
         
Income before taxes on income  24,119   1,167  12,392   2,363
         
Taxes on income  4,062   1,075  2,240   243
         
Net income $ 20,057  $ 92 $ 10,152  $ 2,120
         
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.35  $ 0.00 $ 0.18  $ 0.04
         
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share         
Basic  56,618,407   56,585,858  56,623,793   56,608,981
Diluted  56,623,125   56,604,854  56,624,966   56,626,283
         
*) Reclassified        
         


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
  Three months ended Three months ended
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
  GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP
  Unaudited Unaudited
             
Gross profit$25,804 $108  $25,912 $23,035 $74  $23,109
Operating expenses 13,060  6,753   19,813  19,619  (879)  18,740
Operating income 12,744  (6,645)  6,099  3,416  953   4,369
Income before taxes on income 12,392  (6,645)  5,747  2,363  953   3,316
Net income$ 10,152 $(5,568) $ 4,584 $ 2,120 $911  $ 3,031
             
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)$ 0.18 $(0.10) $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $0.02  $ 0.06
             
             
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share           
             
 Basic 56,623,793    56,623,793  56,608,981    56,608,981
 Diluted 56,624,966    56,906,057  56,626,283    56,652,855
             
             
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other operating expenses (income), net and income tax effect on adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
             
             
  Three months ended
 Three months ended
  September 30, 2023
 September 30, 2022
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
             
GAAP net income  $10,152      $2,120   
             
Gross profit           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses    108       74   
     108       74   
Operating expenses           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses    614       498   
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   50       51   
Impairment of held for sale asset   -       279   
Other operating expenses (income), net   (7,417)      51   
     (6,753)      879   
             
Income tax effect on adjustments   1,077       (42)  
             
Non-GAAP net income  $4,584      $3,031   
             


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
  Nine months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
  GAAP Adjustments(*)
 Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments(*)
 Non-GAAP
  Unaudited Unaudited
             

Gross profit		$76,025 $278  $76,303 $59,192 $230  $59,422
Operating expenses 50,819  8,049   58,868  55,309  (2,394)  52,915
Operating income 25,206  (7,771)  17,435  3,883  2,624   6,507
Income before taxes on income 24,119  (7,771)  16,348  1,167  2,624   3,791
Net income$ 20,057 $(6,694) $ 13,363 $ 92 $2,582  $ 2,674
             
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)$ 0.35 $(0.11) $ 0.24 $ 0.00 $0.05  $ 0.05
             
             
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share           
 Basic 56,618,407    56,618,407  56,585,858    56,585,858
 Diluted 56,623,125    56,716,822  56,604,854    56,659,298
             
             
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other operating expenses (income), net and income tax effect on adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.
 
             
             
  Nine months ended Nine months ended
  September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
             
GAAP net income  $20,057      $92   
             

Gross profit		           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   278       220   

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 		    -       10   
     278       230   
Operating expenses           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   1,558       1,413   
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions     150       152   
Impairment of held for sale asset   -       718   
Other operating expenses (income), net   (9,757)      111   
     (8,049)      2,394   
             
Income tax effect on adjustments   1,077       (42)  
             
Non-GAAP net income  $13,363      $2,674   
             


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.       
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION       
U.S. dollars in thousands       
        
ADJUSTED EBITDA:       
        
 Nine months ended
 Three months ended
 September 30,
 September 30,
  2023  2022  2023  2022
 Unaudited Unaudited
        
GAAP net income$20,057  $92 $10,152  $2,120
Adjustments:       
Financial expenses, net 1,087   2,716  352   1,053
Taxes on income 4,062   1,075  2,240   243
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,836   1,633  722   572
Impairment of held for sale asset -   718  -   279
Other operating expenses (income), net (9,757)  111  (7,417)  51
Depreciation and amortization (*) 9,765   8,770  3,430   2,978
        
Adjusted EBITDA$27,050  $15,115 $9,479  $7,296
        
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive       
        
SEGMENT REVENUES:       
      
 Nine months ended Three months ended
 September 30, September 30,
  2023  2022  2023  2022
 Unaudited Unaudited
        
Satellite Networks$115,010  $83,993 $40,737  $32,366
Integrated Solutions 36,630   45,047  11,011   15,650
Network Infrastructure and Services 38,838   38,173  12,179   12,334
        
Total revenues$ 190,478  $ 167,213 $ 63,927  $ 60,350
        


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS    
U.S. dollars in thousands    
     
  September 30, December 31,
   2023   2022 
  Unaudited Audited
     
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $99,530  $86,591 
Restricted cash  749   541 
Trade receivables, net  46,966   50,644 
Contract assets  20,522   24,971 
Inventories  37,673   33,024 
Other current assets  20,407   19,283 
     
Total current assets  225,847   215,054 
     
LONG-TERM ASSETS:    
Restricted cash  14   13 
Long-term contract assets  9,283   11,149 
Severance pay funds  5,407   5,947 
Deferred taxes  14,500   18,265 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  3,609   3,891 
Other long-term assets  8,920   10,737 
     
Total long-term assets  41,733   50,002 
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET  73,697   76,578 
     
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET  165   309 
     
GOODWILL  43,468   43,468 
     
TOTAL ASSETS $384,910  $385,411 
     
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.    
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)    
U.S. dollars in thousands    
     
  September 30, December 31,
   2023   2022 
  Unaudited Audited
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Trade payables $13,884  $20,668 
Accrued expenses  45,534   50,356 
Advances from customers and deferred revenues  33,108   30,531 
Operating lease liabilities  2,128   1,941 
Other current liabilities  15,745   22,291 
     
   Total current liabilities  110,399   125,787 
     
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:    
Accrued severance pay  6,195   6,580 
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues  1,123   1,041 
Operating lease liabilities  1,403   1,890 
Other long-term liabilities  279   5,988 
     
Total long-term liabilities  9,000   15,499 
     
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value  2,712   2,711 
Additional paid-in capital  933,921   932,086 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (7,354)  (6,847)
Accumulated deficit  (663,768)  (683,825)
     
Total shareholders’ equity  265,511   244,125 
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$384,910  $385,411 
     


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
  Nine months ended
 Three months ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
   2023   2022   2023   2022 
  Unaudited Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income  $20,057  $92  $10,152  $2,120 
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization  9,597   8,604   3,375   2,921 
Capital gain from sale of property  (2,084)  -   (2,084)  - 
Impairment of held for sale asset  -   718   -   279 
Stock-based compensation  1,836   1,633   722   572 
Accrued severance pay, net  155   92   (41)  (22)
Deferred taxes, net  3,865   1,823   2,045   159 
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net  3,887   (12,270)  (5,511)  (387)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets  6,110   (2,290)  (2,268)  318 
Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term and effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents)  3,598   (8,652)  3,355   (889)
Decrease (increase) in inventories  (6,185)  (6,030)  1,710   (1,955)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables  (5,321)  4,315   (1,081)  110 
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses  (2,782)  (1,767)  2,257   (77)
Increase (decrease) in advance from customers and deferred revenues  2,646   7,397   (478)  387 
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities  (13,392)  365   1,617   1,175 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  21,987   (5,970)  13,770   4,711 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (8,656)  (9,225)  (2,100)  (4,710)
Proceeds from short term deposits  -   2,159   -   - 
Investment in financial instrument  -   (1,536)  -   (1,536)
Receipts from sale of property  2,168   -   2,168   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (6,488)  (8,602)  68   (6,246)
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (2,351)  (15)  (1,341)  (47)
         
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  13,148   (14,587)  12,497   (1,582)
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period  87,145   84,463   87,796   71,458 
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 100,293  $ 69,876  $ 100,293  $ 69,876 
         