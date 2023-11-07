Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenues Grew 6% to $63.9 million;

GAAP Operating Income of $12.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million, 30% Growth Year-over-Year;

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, reported today its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $63.9 million, up 6% compared with $60.4 million in Q3 2022;

of $63.9 million, up 6% compared with $60.4 million in Q3 2022; GAAP operating income of $12.7 million compared with $3.4 million in Q3 2022;

GAAP operating income in this quarter includes a one-time other income, net, of $7.4 million, that was recorded with respect to a settlement of legal proceedings in the Philippines and a real estate sale in Bulgaria;

Non-GAAP operating income of $6.1 million, up 40% compared with $4.4 million in Q3 2022;

of $6.1 million, up 40% compared with $4.4 million in Q3 2022; GAAP net income of $10.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared with $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share in Q3 2022; GAAP net income in Q3 2023 excluding the one-time other income, net, mentioned above and its relevant tax effect, was $3.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share;

Non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, up 51% compared with $3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in Q3 2022;

of $4.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, up 51% compared with $3 million, or $0.06 per diluted share in Q3 2022; Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million, up 30% compared with $7.3 million in Q3 2022;

Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company narrowed the range of its 2023 revenue guidance, with expectations of between $265 million to $275 million, representing year-over-year growth of 13% at the mid-point. The Company increased the range of its GAAP operating income guidance range to between $29 million to $31 million representing significant year-over-year growth compared with $10 million in 2022. The Company also narrowed the range of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $35 to $37 million, representing year-over-year growth of 43% at the mid-point.

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic events of October 7th in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of this horrific attack – the murdered, the hostages, the wounded and their families. We are very proud of our employees’ response to this crisis and their dedication to the company during these times. We also want to thank our customers and suppliers and the world community at large for their full hearted support.

As a strong global company with operation and development centers worldwide, our operation remains unaffected by recent events in Israel. We continue to closely monitor the situation and have implemented relevant measures, and refreshed our business continuity plans to minimize any potential effect, if at all, to our business.”

Mr. Sfadia continued, ”We are pleased with our results, particularly the continued revenue growth combined with the solid improvement in our profitability. We reported significantly improved profitability including Adjusted EBITDA, demonstrating the operating leverage inherent in our business. The ongoing good performance was due to the continued growing interest in our solutions as well as advancements in the satellite communications space in general.”

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "Our strong performance in 2023 to date, has generated Adjusted EBITDA of $27 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 which already exceeds the Adjusted EBITDA from the whole of 2022. Given our leading position in the market and the opportunities we see ahead, we look forward to continuing our growth into 2024 and beyond.”

Key Recent Announcements

Gilat Awarded Approximately $20 Million in Contract Renewal and Extension from Tier-1 MNO in the USA

Gilat Awarded Contract for Satellite Network Modernization at Ethio Telecom

Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its third quarter 2023 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553 International: +972-3-918-0609

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq3-2023



The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, lease incentive amortization, impairment of held for sale asset, income tax effect on adjustments, one-time changes of deferred tax assets, and other operating expenses (income), net.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks

Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications

DoreetO@gilat.com

Gilat Satellite Networks

Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

MayravS@gilat.com

EK Global IR

Ehud Helft, Managing Partner

ehud@ekgir.com









GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 190,478 $ 167,213 $ 63,927 $ 60,350 Cost of revenues 114,453 108,021 38,123 37,315 Gross profit 76,025 59,192 25,804 23,035 Research and development expenses, net 29,549 25,542 10,546 9,156 Selling and marketing expenses 18,124 15,724 6,183 5,414 General and administrative expenses 12,903 *) 13,214 3,748 *) 4,719 Impairment of held for sale asset - 718 - 279 Other operating expenses (income), net (9,757 ) *) 111 (7,417 ) *) 51 Total operating expenses 50,819 55,309 13,060 19,619 Operating income 25,206 3,883 12,744 3,416 Financial expenses, net 1,087 2,716 352 1,053 Income before taxes on income 24,119 1,167 12,392 2,363 Taxes on income 4,062 1,075 2,240 243 Net income $ 20,057 $ 92 $ 10,152 $ 2,120 Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.35 $ 0.00 $ 0.18 $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 56,618,407 56,585,858 56,623,793 56,608,981 Diluted 56,623,125 56,604,854 56,624,966 56,626,283 *) Reclassified





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments(*) Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 25,804 $ 108 $ 25,912 $ 23,035 $ 74 $ 23,109 Operating expenses 13,060 6,753 19,813 19,619 (879 ) 18,740 Operating income 12,744 (6,645 ) 6,099 3,416 953 4,369 Income before taxes on income 12,392 (6,645 ) 5,747 2,363 953 3,316 Net income $ 10,152 $ (5,568 ) $ 4,584 $ 2,120 $ 911 $ 3,031 Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.18 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.06 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 56,623,793 56,623,793 56,608,981 56,608,981 Diluted 56,624,966 56,906,057 56,626,283 56,652,855 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other operating expenses (income), net and income tax effect on adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate. Three months ended

Three months ended

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022

Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 10,152 $ 2,120 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 108 74 108 74 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 614 498 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 50 51 Impairment of held for sale asset - 279 Other operating expenses (income), net (7,417 ) 51 (6,753 ) 879 Income tax effect on adjustments 1,077 (42 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,584 $ 3,031





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 GAAP Adjustments(*)

Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments(*)

Non-GAAP Unaudited Unaudited

Gross profit $ 76,025 $ 278 $ 76,303 $ 59,192 $ 230 $ 59,422 Operating expenses 50,819 8,049 58,868 55,309 (2,394 ) 52,915 Operating income 25,206 (7,771 ) 17,435 3,883 2,624 6,507 Income before taxes on income 24,119 (7,771 ) 16,348 1,167 2,624 3,791 Net income $ 20,057 $ (6,694 ) $ 13,363 $ 92 $ 2,582 $ 2,674 Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.35 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.00 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 56,618,407 56,618,407 56,585,858 56,585,858 Diluted 56,623,125 56,716,822 56,604,854 56,659,298 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other operating expenses (income), net and income tax effect on adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate. Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 20,057 $ 92

Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 278 220

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions - 10 278 230 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,558 1,413 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 150 152 Impairment of held for sale asset - 718 Other operating expenses (income), net (9,757 ) 111 (8,049 ) 2,394 Income tax effect on adjustments 1,077 (42 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 13,363 $ 2,674





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income $ 20,057 $ 92 $ 10,152 $ 2,120 Adjustments: Financial expenses, net 1,087 2,716 352 1,053 Taxes on income 4,062 1,075 2,240 243 Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,836 1,633 722 572 Impairment of held for sale asset - 718 - 279 Other operating expenses (income), net (9,757 ) 111 (7,417 ) 51 Depreciation and amortization (*) 9,765 8,770 3,430 2,978 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,050 $ 15,115 $ 9,479 $ 7,296 (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUES: Nine months ended Three months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Satellite Networks $ 115,010 $ 83,993 $ 40,737 $ 32,366 Integrated Solutions 36,630 45,047 11,011 15,650 Network Infrastructure and Services 38,838 38,173 12,179 12,334 Total revenues $ 190,478 $ 167,213 $ 63,927 $ 60,350





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,530 $ 86,591 Restricted cash 749 541 Trade receivables, net 46,966 50,644 Contract assets 20,522 24,971 Inventories 37,673 33,024 Other current assets 20,407 19,283 Total current assets 225,847 215,054 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 14 13 Long-term contract assets 9,283 11,149 Severance pay funds 5,407 5,947 Deferred taxes 14,500 18,265 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,609 3,891 Other long-term assets 8,920 10,737 Total long-term assets 41,733 50,002 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 73,697 76,578 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 165 309 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 384,910 $ 385,411 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 13,884 $ 20,668 Accrued expenses 45,534 50,356 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 33,108 30,531 Operating lease liabilities 2,128 1,941 Other current liabilities 15,745 22,291 Total current liabilities 110,399 125,787 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 6,195 6,580 Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues 1,123 1,041 Operating lease liabilities 1,403 1,890 Other long-term liabilities 279 5,988 Total long-term liabilities 9,000 15,499 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,712 2,711 Additional paid-in capital 933,921 932,086 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,354 ) (6,847 ) Accumulated deficit (663,768 ) (683,825 ) Total shareholders’ equity 265,511 244,125 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 384,910 $ 385,411



