Macrophage Markers Market to Reach US$ 398.2 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 6.5% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Macrophage markers are important tools widely used for research and diagnostics in cancer biology, immunology, and infectious diseases. The macrophage markers is witnessing strong growth on the account of growing research activities in oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases. Thus growing prevalence of chronic disease such as autoimmune disorder and cancers is propelling macrophage market growth.

Market Drivers:

Growing prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer to augment market growth

Global burden of chronic disease is a key factor propelling macrophage markers market growth. Macrophage markers are crucial for various stages of these diseases. This is creating demand for macrophage. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 (1). The most common in 2020 (in terms of new cases of cancer) were: breast (2.26 million cases); lung (2.21 million cases); prostate (1.41 million cases); and stomach (1.09 million cases)

Growing research in immunology to propel market growth

Increasing number of research in the field of immunology owing to the growing need to understand the role of macrophages in various diseases such as autoimmune disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases is fueling macrophages markers market growth. Macrophages are important for increasing the efficacy of research. Thus, growing research and development activities in immunology is expected to propel market growth.

Macrophage Marker Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.5% Market Size in 2023 $256.2 million 2030 Value Projection $398.2 million Base Year 2022 Historical Data for 2017 to 2021 Segments covered • By Marker Type, By Application, By Disease Scale, By End User Growth Drivers • Increasing Research in Immunology

• Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

• Technological Advancements

• Personalized Medicine Approach

Market Key Developments:

BD Biosciences, a medical technology company, offers BD FACS Canto Human Macrophage Panel. This panel includes 12 antibodies that target specific macrophage markers, allowing researchers to profile and identify different types of macrophages in a single experiment.

On February 14, 2023, Bio-Techne Corporation, a biotechnology company in partnership with Cell Signaling Technology (CST), a life science company, announced the addition of simple western validation to CST antibodies. This will allow researchers in various disciplines an easier way to study important molecular signaling pathways on validated platform. Obtaining accurate data efficiently and quickly is key to advancing drug discovery and development. This partnership will further allow for an expanded menu of Simple Western validated antibodies for various targets across multiple disciplines.

Market Restrain:

Regulatory hurdles and high costs are expected to restrict market growth

The cost of high-quality macrophage markers is a obstacle, especially for smaller research institutions and laboratories. Moreover, producing and marketing macrophage markers need compliance with regulatory guidelines, which is a complex and time-consuming process. Thus, regulatory barriers and high costs are expected to restrict the market growth.

Market Opportunities:

Advent of novel macrophage markers to present significant market opportunities

Key players in the market are introducing novel markers in order to meet the growing demand. Moreover, thers is an opportunity for markers in diagnostic applications that can support early diagnosis and monitoring of diseases such as inflammatory disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. Furthermore, advancement in imaging technology is further expected to uplift the market growth in the near future.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Macrophage Markers Market:

Growing shift towards personalized approaches is a recent trend in the global market. Macrophage markers is used to identify specific macrophage populations and their functional characteristics, providing valuable information for personalized treatment decisions. Thus, growing adoption of personalized medicine is fueling the demand for macrophage markers.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global macrophage markers market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing research in immunology, and development of novel biomarkers.

On the basis of Marker Type, CD68 segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as it is a glycoprotein and is commonly used as a marker for macrophages.

On the basis of Application, Immunohistochemistry (IHC) segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as macrophages is important component in immunology research to understand the various stages of disease.

On the basis of Disease Area, Oncology segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing prevalence of cancers worldwide.

On the basis of End User, research institutes and academic centers segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the increasing demand for macrophages from immunology research.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to increasing demand for cell-based therapies, growing prevalence of cancer and chronic disease, and increasing research activities in immunology.

Key players operating in the global macrophage markers market include Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., BD Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioLegend, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novus Biologicals, LLC, R&D Systems, Inc. (a Bio-Techne brand), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, GeneTex, Inc., MBL International Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Macrophage Marker Market, By Marker Type: CD68 CD163 CD206 CD14 CD11b CD64 CD11c Others

Global Macrophage Marker Market, By Application: Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Flow Cytometry Immunofluorescence (IF) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Others

Global Macrophage Marker Market, By Disease Area: Oncology Infectious Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Disorders Others

Global Macrophage Marker Market, By End User: Research Institutes and Academic Centers Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Clinical Laboratories Others

Global Macrophage Marker Market, By Region: North America

U.S. Canada Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





