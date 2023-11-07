Expanse Studios Unveils Next-Gen Hits at SiGMA World Europe in Malta

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a trailblazing and growing force in the iGaming industry, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming SiGMA World Europe exhibition. Fresh off their triumphant showcase at G2E Las Vegas, Expanse is set to showcase the latest products in Malta from 13 to 17 November at booth 1030. Visitors will experience first-hand the innovation and excitement that have cemented their reputation as one of the leading game developers.



The Epicenter of iGaming: SiGMA World Europe's Record-Breaking Exhibition

One of the industry’s top European conferences returns with a spectacle that is set to break all records! SiGMA World Europe is bringing the global gaming community under one massive roof with 800 sponsors and exhibitors igniting innovation, 25,000 delegates gathered for unprecedented networking, insights from 250 C-level speakers and more than 50 networking events.

Celebrating a Year of Hits: Expanse Studios’ Top 5 Games of 2023

This year has been monumental for Expanse Studios, with a plethora of games resonating with players globally. Their booth at SiGMA World Europe will highlight the creativity and engagement that drive their Top 5 successes of 2023, showcasing why these games are not just game dev triumphs—they're set to be players' favorites.

"Piñata Loca" – A Smash Hit Revealing the Joy of Cascading Slots

Attendees will be enchanted by the fan-favorite "Piñata Loca," a vibrant spectacle that combines rich graphics with innovative cascading reels mechanism. Reflecting the colorful festivities of Mexico, "Piñata Loca" promises to be a centerpiece at SiGMA World Europe, highlighting the imaginative journey and explosive rewards that await players.

"Wild Icy Fruits," an iconic classic slot, continues to thrill with its icy allure. Renowned for its chillingly big payouts and exciting in-game features like scatters and wilds, this game invites players to spin for a shot at one of the three enticing Jackpots – Mini, Midi, and Mega.

"Pia Premium" beckons players to embark on a breathtaking journey through Native American culture. This game transcends traditional slot experiences, offering an adventure filled with cultural richness and impressive in-game dynamics that reflect the spirit and heritage of Native American traditions.

The elegance of Monte Carlo comes to life with "Titan Roulette Deluxe," a game that marries the beloved traditional roulette experience with modern, luxurious twists. With its sophisticated features and stunning layout, it's a testament to Expanse Studios' commitment to blending classic gameplay with innovative design.

The zaniest circus on Earth unfolds in "Clown Fever Deluxe," a game that captivates with its large multipliers and interactive interface. Designed to emulate the thrill of a live circus act, this game stands as a shining example of Studios' innovative approach to game design and player engagement.

Join Expanse Studios at SiGMA World Europe to experience these games and more.

For more details, visit expanse.studio or email at contact@expanse.studio.

Visit Expanse Studios at SiGMA World Europe

Booth Number: 1030

Dates: November 13-17, 2023

Location: MFCC, Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre, Ta' Qali, Malta

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2017, Expanse Studios is already a trailblazer in the online gaming industry. With a relentless focus on innovation, Expanse merges old-school motifs with state-of-the-art design, captivating soundtracks, and immersive animations. The studio has developed an impressive array of more than 40 games, all tailored to offer a seamless mobile-first experience. Their strategic partnerships span across various operators and aggregators, making their games available in over 20 of the most widely spoken languages, catering to a diverse global audience.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

contact@expanse.studio