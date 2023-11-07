Brushless DC Motor Market revenue to reach USD 330 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brushless DC motor market size is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over ~9% from 2023 to 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 330 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 84 billion in the year 2022.The major factor dominating the market expansion is growing demand for electric vehicles. Sales of EVs exceeded about 9 million, making up approximately 13% of all newly sold vehicles—a significant rise from close to 8% in 2021. As a consequence, there were more than 26 million electric vehicles on the road in the world in 2022, an over 59% increase from 2021. As a consequence, the market revenue for brushless DC motor is projected to rise.

In EVs, brushless DC motors (BLDC) are growing more and more common as they are more sophisticated than brushed DC motors. In comparison to brushed DC motors, BLDC motors are more energy-efficient, last longer, and require less maintenance. Additionally, the government are taking effective steps to promote the adoption of electric vehicles which would also drive the market demand. For instance, early in 2021, the European Commission received a request from nine EU nations to expedite the EU's phase-out of petrol and diesel vehicles. This could result in laws that give member nations the authority to impose national ICE prohibitions.





Growing Urban Population to Boost the Growth of Global Brushless DC Motor Market

Out of the 4.4 billion people on the planet, 56% of them reside in cities. Nearly seven out of ten people will live in cities by 2050, when the urban population is predicted to have more than doubled from its current level. With this their demand for various amenities is growing along with need for sustainable solution. As a result, the market expansion for brushless DC motor is surging. The benefits of brushless DC motors include reduced energy consumption, long lifespan, small size, light weight, minimal noise, and other environmental features.

Brushless DC Motor Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rise in Population to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The brushless DC motor market in Asia Pacific is set to capture the largest market share of about 35% over the projected period. The growth of this market is projected to be encouraged by rising population. The Asia and Pacific region comprise 60% of the global population - 4.3 billion people - and is home to the world's largest population countries, China and India. Hence, the demand for electric vehicles is growing in this region further boosting the market expansion in this region.

Surge in Manufacturing of Aircraft to Influence the Market Expansion in North America

The North America market for brushless DC motor is also predicted to have notable growth in its market share over the forecast period. The major factor to drive the market growth in rising production of aircraft. For instance, predictions for the general aviation fleet in the United States in 2021 indicated that there were approximately 204,404 aircraft.

Brushless DC Motor, Segmentation by End User

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

The motor vehicles segment is estimated to gather highest share in the market of about 30% over the forecast period. This could be owing to growing manufacturing of automobiles. For instance, the worldwide output of motor vehicles jumped by about 4% in 2022 to close to 84 million, up from 2021.

Brushless DC Motor, Segmentation by Power Output

0-750 Watts

750 Watts to 3kW

3kW – 75kW

Above 75 kW

The 0-750 watts segment is predicted to generate the significant share in the market over the coming years. The major element to dominate the segment expansion is rising demand for robots. In 2022, all around the globe there were about 3 billion robots in industry in use.

A few of the well-known indsutry leaders in brushless DC motor market that are profiled by Research Nester are ABB Ltd., Ametek, Inc., Johnson Electric, Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Baldor Electric Company, Inc., North American Electric, Inc., Schneider Electric, Regal Beloit Corporation, Arc System Inc., and others.

Recent Development in the Market

Ametrek, Inc. introduced the 57mm size as a new model in its brushless DC motor line, IDEA Motor. Moreover, the programmable drive was designed with real-time, embedded motion control in mind, making it perfect for precise and independent single-axis motion.

In order to offer a consistent torque output with a high degree of controllability for robotic lawn mower traction, cutter, and autonomous automobile traction systems, Johnson Electric introduced the ECI-043 brushless DC motor platform.

