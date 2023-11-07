Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Size to Worth USD 38.08 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 19.3%.

New York, United States , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.58 Billion in 2022 to USD 38.08 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2359

Advanced persistent threat (APT) protection is a comprehensive defense strategy against persistent and sophisticated cyber threats. APTs are stealthy attacks that infiltrate networks to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. APT protection combines various security measures, including network and endpoint security, threat intelligence, and user training. It involves proactive monitoring, detection, and response mechanisms using tools like intrusion detection systems, intrusion prevention systems, and behavioral analysis. By implementing APT protection, organizations can enhance their resilience against APTs, identify and mitigate threats before significant damage occurs, and safeguard critical assets and information from advanced cyber-attacks.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Software (Security Information & Event Management, Endpoint Protection, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Next-Generation Firewall, Threat Intelligence Platform, and Others), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Government & Defense, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2359

The retail & e-commerce segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20.6% during the forecast period

Based on the industry vertical, the global advanced persistent threat protection market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, energy & utilities, government & defense, and others.

The cloud-based segment held the largest market share with more than 52.5% in 2022.

Based on the deployment, the global advanced persistent threat protection market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud-based segment has accounted for a significant market share in the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of cloud computing and the increasing reliance on cloud-based services by organizations. Cloud-based APT protection solutions offer several advantages, including scalability, flexibility, and ease of deployment. They provide real-time monitoring, threat detection, and response capabilities, leveraging the power of cloud infrastructure and advanced analytics. Moreover, cloud-based solutions offer centralized management and updates, reducing the burden on organizations' IT teams. With the rise in remote work and distributed environments, cloud-based APT protection solutions enable seamless protection across multiple locations and endpoints.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2359

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 19.7% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience higher growth during the forecast period in the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market. The region's growing economy, rapid digital transformation, and increasing adoption of cloud computing and IoT technologies create a fertile ground for APT attacks, driving the demand for robust security solutions. Additionally, the rise of emerging economies, such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, has led to a surge in cyber threats, making organizations in these regions prioritize APT protection. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting cybersecurity awareness and investments in improving the overall cybersecurity infrastructure contribute to the market's growth in Asia-Pacific. The increasing number of cyber incidents and a greater focus on data privacy and protection regulations further fuel the demand for effective APT protection solutions in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global advanced persistent threat protection market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., VMware, Kaspersky Labs, F-Secure, Forcepoint, CyberArk Software Ltd., Red Sift, WiJungle, McAfee, LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, CrowdStrike, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, and Trend Micro Inc.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2359

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Cisco Systems, Inc. has made the Cloud Controls Framework (CCF) available to the public. It is a comprehensive collection of national and international security compliance and certification criteria combined in a single framework that might save organizations substantial dollars by helping them to achieve cloud security certifications more effectively.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global advanced persistent threat protection market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, By Software

Security Information & Event Management

Endpoint Protection

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Next-Generation Firewall

Threat Intelligence Platform

Others

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Government & Defense

Others

Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global 5G Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), By Technology (Wi-Fi, High-Speed Package Access, Radio Access Technologies, GSM), By Communication (eMBB, MMTC, URLLC, FWA), By End User (Commercial and Enterprises), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Data-centric Security Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software & Solutions, Professional Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (SME, Large Enterprise), By End User (BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, IT & Enterprises, Telecommunication, Retail, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Industrial Automation Oil & Gas Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (HMI, Industrial PC, Industrial Robots, Control Valves, Process Analyzer, Field Instruments, Vibration Monitoring, Others), By Process (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), By Solution (MES, PLC, DCS, PAM, SCADA, Functional Safety, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Fantasy Sports Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sports Type (Football, Baseball, and Others), By Platform (Website, Mobile Application), By Demographics (25 To 40 Years, under 25 Years), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter