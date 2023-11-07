Amerigo’s MVC Receives Award from Chile’s IST (Workers Safety Institute)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Minera Valle Central (“MVC”), the Company’s 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile, received on November 6, 2023, the 2023 Distinction for Excellence award from Chile’s Workers Safety Institute (IST, Instituto de Seguridad del Trabajo).



This national award recognizes companies' excellence, contributions and results in fostering a preventive safety culture and workers’ safety. MVC received the award for companies with over 100 employees.

Last August, MVC reached a significant safety milestone, recording 18 months without lost time accidents. This outstanding performance continues to date, and the award received yesterday also recognizes this achievement, in addition to the innovative programs MVC has rolled out with its workers and third-party collaborators to promote safe working practices.

“We are extremely proud of MVC earning this significant award, which confirms our key message that nothing is more important than our workers returning home safely every day,” said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo’s President and CEO. “MVC has done a great job implementing the latest technology in its safety programs but, more importantly, promoting the right safety mindset with our team members. A lost time accident in the workplace can be as simple as bumping a knee against a desk, and MVC has currently, on record, more than 1.09 million hours, or more than 21 consecutive months, worked without lost time accidents. When the extremely difficult working conditions created by Chile’s recent flooding events are factored in, this achievement becomes even more extraordinary,” she added.

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

