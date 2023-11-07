Minerva Neurosciences Reports 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results and Business Updates

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today reported business updates and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



The Company continues to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during its review of its New Drug Application (NDA) for roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, in advance of the February 26, 2024 PDUFA date.

“We remain committed to bringing roluperidone to patients and physicians as we believe it addresses a significant unmet clinical need and has the potential to improve patients’ quality of life and expand treatment options available to physicians. If approved, roluperidone would be the first medication for negative symptoms of schizophrenia to receive regulatory approval,” said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Minerva.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Research and development (R&D) expense : For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, R&D expense was $3.4 million and $2.4 million, respectively. R&D expense was higher versus the prior year primarily due to costs associated with the FDA’s review of the Company’s NDA. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, R&D expense was $8.0 million and $11.5 million, respectively. The decrease in R&D expense versus the prior year was primarily due to higher costs in 2022 related to the preparation of the NDA for roluperidone, which was submitted in August 2022.





About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Our goal is to transform the lives of patients with improved therapeutic options. Minerva’s portfolio of compounds includes roluperidone (f/k/a MIN-101), for negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-301, for Parkinson’s disease. For more information, please visit our website.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, reflect management’s expectations as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements herein with respect to the regulatory progress and therapeutic potential of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, without limitation, whether the FDA will require additional trials or data which may significantly delay and put at risk our efforts to obtain regulatory approval; whether the FDA may meet expected review timelines for our NDA; whether roluperidone will be successfully marketed if approved; management’s ability to successfully achieve its goals; our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and corporate objectives on terms acceptable to us; general economic conditions; and other factors that are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on our website at http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com/. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor inquiries:

Frederick Ahlholm

Chief Financial Officer

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

info@minervaneurosciences.com

Media inquiries:

Helen Shik

Principal

Shik Communications LLC

helen@shikcommunications.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,904 $ 36,094 Restricted cash 100 100 Refundable regulatory fee - 3,117 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,221 848 Total current assets 48,225 40,159 Equipment & capitalized software, net 36 59 Goodwill 14,869 14,869 Total Assets $ 63,130 $ 55,087 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,395 $ 969 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,955 408 Total current liabilities 3,350 1,377 Long-Term Liabilities: Liability related to the sale of future royalties 79,826 73,734 Total liabilities 83,176 75,111 Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 367,746 346,785 Accumulated deficit (387,793 ) (366,810 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (20,046 ) (20,024 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 63,130 $ 55,087



