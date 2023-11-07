Global Amniocentesis Needles Strategic Business Report 2023: Diabetes Among Pregnant Women Spurs Demand

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amniocentesis Needles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Amniocentesis Needles estimated at US$161.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$191.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

150 mm & Above, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$61.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 100 - 150 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.1% CAGR



The Amniocentesis Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 1.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biopsybell Srl

Cook Medical LLC

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Laboratoire Ccd

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

RI.MOS. Srl

Rocket Medical PLC

Smiths Medical

Tsunami Medical

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $161.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $191.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Amniocentesis Needle: A Market Insight

Amniocentesis Needle - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Females with Normal Body-Mass Index Drives 100-150 mm Needles Market

Alternate Methods for Diagnosing and Screening Fetal Disorders on the Rise.

Rise in Pregnancy Rate to Drive Amniocentesis Needle Market

High-Capacity Amniocentesis Needle: Latest Trend in the Market

Lack of Awareness on Amniocentesis Procedures Restrict the Market Growth

Amniocentesis Needle Gains Traction from Growing Need to Remove Excessive Amniotic Fluid

Diabetes among Pregnant Women Spurs Demand

Rising Demand for Cytogenetic and Biochemical Research Studies to Increase Market Growth

Minimally Invasive / Non-Invasive Diagnostic Procedures to Drive Market for Amniocentesis Needle

With Sophisticated Healthcare Infrastructure and Higher Healthcare Spending, North America Dominates the Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Amniocentesis: An Introduction

Amniocentesis Procedure: An Insight

Amniocentesis Needle: A Definition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

