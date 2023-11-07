Global Amniocentesis Needles Strategic Business Report 2023: Diabetes Among Pregnant Women Spurs Demand

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amniocentesis Needles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Amniocentesis Needles estimated at US$161.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$191.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
150 mm & Above, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.5% CAGR and reach US$61.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 100 - 150 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.1% CAGR
The Amniocentesis Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 1.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.
