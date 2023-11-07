ReWalk Robotics to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 14, 2023

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, prior to the U.S. financial markets open.



Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the financial results. To access the call, analysts and investors may utilize the following:

Toll free (U.S.) 1-833-316-0561 International (U.S) 1-412-317-0690 Germany 0800-6647650 Israel 1-809-212373 Access Code Please reference the “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Call”

The conference call will be webcast live and the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company’s website at rewalk.com in the "Investors" section, or through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ihgeu9si/.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for these individuals through the creation and development of market leading technologies. Through its recent acquisition of AlterG, Inc., ReWalk has added anti-gravity systems to its growing portfolio of products. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com. For more information on the AlterG systems, please visit alterg.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions. AlterG® is a registered trademark of AlterG, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

