FRP Bridge Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Use of Glass Fiber Polymer Composites Rises in Bridges Construction and Rehabilitation

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FRP Bridge - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for FRP Bridge estimated at US$59.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$45.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The FRP Bridge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

B&B Frp Manufacturing Inc.

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

Cts Bridges Ltd.

FiberCore Europe

Fiberline Composites A/S

Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc.

Lifespan Structures Ltd.

STRONGWELL Corporation

Zellcomp Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $59.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $93.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

FRP Emerges as an Ideal Replacement Material for Traditional Bridges

FRP - A Game Changing Material for Structures

FRP Bridge: Growing at a Healthy Rate

FRP Bridge - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

How Does FRP Compare to Steel Bridge

Rising Significance of FRP Composites in Construction Industry Augurs Well for Material's Use in Bridge Constructions & Repairs

Global Fibre-Reinforced Polymers Market - Percentage Breakdown of Production by End-Use Industry

Presence of Large Base of Bridges Requiring Immediate Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation - Potential for FRP Bridges Market

Composite Advantage Uses FRP Panels for Bridge Renovations

Carbon Fiber Composite Bridges: Creating Stronger Bridges

Use of Glass Fiber Polymer Composites Rises in Bridges Construction and Rehabilitation

Modular FRP Bridges - An Overview

Vehicular FRP Bridge Decks - Meeting the Evolving Needs of Transport Industry

Pedestrian FRP Bridge Decks: Low Cost Manufacturing Favors Market

TRIGLASS High Performance Profiles for Buildings and Infrastructure

Product Overview

Fibre-Reinforced Polymer: An Introduction

Traditional Materials Used in Construction of Bridges

Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Bridges - An Introduction

Significance of Composites in Bridge Constructions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r76u1i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment