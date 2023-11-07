FRP Bridge Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Use of Glass Fiber Polymer Composites Rises in Bridges Construction and Rehabilitation

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FRP Bridge - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for FRP Bridge estimated at US$59.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$45.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The FRP Bridge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
- B&B Frp Manufacturing Inc.
- Bedford Reinforced Plastics
- Creative Pultrusions, Inc.
- Cts Bridges Ltd.
- FiberCore Europe
- Fiberline Composites A/S
- Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc.
- Lifespan Structures Ltd.
- STRONGWELL Corporation
- Zellcomp Inc.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|297
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$59.7 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$93.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- FRP Emerges as an Ideal Replacement Material for Traditional Bridges
- FRP - A Game Changing Material for Structures
- FRP Bridge: Growing at a Healthy Rate
- FRP Bridge - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- How Does FRP Compare to Steel Bridge
- Rising Significance of FRP Composites in Construction Industry Augurs Well for Material's Use in Bridge Constructions & Repairs
- Global Fibre-Reinforced Polymers Market - Percentage Breakdown of Production by End-Use Industry
- Presence of Large Base of Bridges Requiring Immediate Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation - Potential for FRP Bridges Market
- Composite Advantage Uses FRP Panels for Bridge Renovations
- Carbon Fiber Composite Bridges: Creating Stronger Bridges
- Use of Glass Fiber Polymer Composites Rises in Bridges Construction and Rehabilitation
- Modular FRP Bridges - An Overview
- Vehicular FRP Bridge Decks - Meeting the Evolving Needs of Transport Industry
- Pedestrian FRP Bridge Decks: Low Cost Manufacturing Favors Market
- TRIGLASS High Performance Profiles for Buildings and Infrastructure
- Product Overview
- Fibre-Reinforced Polymer: An Introduction
- Traditional Materials Used in Construction of Bridges
- Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Bridges - An Introduction
- Significance of Composites in Bridge Constructions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
