Global Aluminium Industry Trends Report 2023-2030: Brand New & Trending Products and their Applications, and Future Investments Across Every Value Chain Vertical

In this report, you will learn the latest overview of the aluminium value chain along with a short-term outlook, know about the brand new & trending products and their applications, and future investments across every value chain vertical.

This report also sheds light on digital transformation in the aluminium industry, digital solutions used in mining, refining, and smelting, and how they are reshaping the industry as a whole. You can also find the new projects undertaken to achieve sustainability and net-zero carbon emissions within a stipulated time.

Successive events across the worldwide aluminium value chain over the past few years have redirected the industry. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict, the energy crisis in Europe, a resurgence of COVID in China followed by power consumption restrictions, and high inflation all over the globe have ensued to production cuts, uneven supply chain, volatile pricing, and unenthusiastic consumption in the downstream sector until the first half of 2023.



However, this scenario started changing in the second half of the year as China lifted energy consumption restrictions, European smelters began resorting to renewable energies, and Chinese primary aluminium producers initiated relocation to Yunnan to leverage hydropower.

In addition, the increasing awareness of recycling to achieve a circular economy and the vast usage of digital solutions in operations have begun taking the global aluminium industry in a new direction. Production capacities are expanding, new projects are commencing, and consumption is increasing. Moreover, aluminium has recently encountered some very innovative applications in the packaging, building & construction, and automotive industries, which have given a new identity to the metal.



The report also discusses new trade policies imposed to protect the domestic aluminium industry in respective countries. Overall, this report will offer you a fair idea of some of the key trends in the global aluminium industry till 2030, based on the ongoing affairs. It will thus help you make a revised decision for your future business plans.



At a glance, the report covers the following topics:

Background/Report coverage

Global Aluminium Industry - An overview & Short-term Trend

A glimpse into the bauxite sector

Alumina industry trends

Overview of the primary aluminium industry

Downstream market review

A glance at the end-user sector

Recycled aluminium segment sneak peek

New Products & Applications

High purity alumina

High purity aluminium

Low-carbon alumina

Low-carbon aluminium

Recycled aluminium with maximum post-consumer scrap - Case Study

Factors Driving the Growth of the Aluminium Sector

Aluminium: Trending Products & Applications

Aluminium applications in the renewable energy industry

Using aluminium for interior design/fashion

Harnessing the power of aluminium to supercharge vs sanitisation

Aluminium batteries

3D Printing aluminium

Geographic Trends

Key Investments and Future Plans

Digital Transformation in the Aluminium Industry

Technology & Industry 4.0 backing up bauxite mining

Digitalisation in alumina refining, red mud

Digitalisation transforming primary aluminium, zero-carbon aluminium - inert anode technology

Sustainability

Trade Policies

Conclusion

