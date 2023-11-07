Strategic Insight into the Vietnam Two-Wheeler Market, 2022-2023 & 2027: Opportunities in Government Policies, Charging Infrastructure, & Lithium-ion e2Ws

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Insight into the Vietnam Two-Wheeler Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an in-depth analysis of the two-wheeler (2W) market in Vietnam, encompassing both the internal combustion engine (ICE) 2W and electric 2W (e2W) segments. The focus of the study is on the transformation occurring within the 2W industry, particularly the shift towards electric mobility.

The report examines the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in both the ICE 2W and e2W segments. It includes cost comparisons and sales forecasts for ICE 2Ws and e2Ws, encompassing factors such as annual consumable costs and market prices for scooters and mopeds (both traditional and electric).

The study also delves into the various political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental (PESTLE) factors influencing the 2W market. Additionally, it provides a comprehensive strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat (SWOT) analysis to gain insights into the macro elements affecting the industry.

The report identifies the drivers and constraints shaping the growth trajectories of e2Ws and ICE 2Ws. It highlights the emerging opportunities arising from the evolving landscape of the 2W market, offering valuable insights for market players and stakeholders to capitalize on. The base year for the analysis is 2022, with forecasts extending from 2023 to 2027.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Government Policies

Charging Infrastructure

Lithium-ion e2Ws

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vietnam Two-wheeler (2W) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation - ICE 2Ws

Segmentation - e2Ws

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Vietnam's 2W Roadmap

Vehicles in Operation (VIO) for 2Ws

PESTLE Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Market Attractiveness

Market Outlook for 2Ws

Market Snapshot

Market Trends

Evolving e2W Ecosystem

Comparative Analysis - ICE 2Ws vs e2Ws (Scooters)

Comparative Analysis - ICE 2Ws vs e2Ws (Mopeds)

Opportunities by Fuel Type

Opportunity by Mobility Application

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunities for e2W Products, Solutions, and Services

Regional Opportunities

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - ICE 2Ws

ICE 2W Sales Performance - Unit Shipment

Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2022

Snapshot of Top ICE 2W Models in Vietnam

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - e2Ws

e2W Sales Performance - Unit Shipment

Top OEMs - Market Leaders in 2022

Snapshot of Top e2W Models in Vietnam

