John F. Possumato to Speak on “EVs, Finance, Subprime & New Profit Opportunities” at Used Car Week Conference in Scottsdale

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John F. Possumato, Founder and CEO of DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway”), (OTC Marketplace: DWAY), will be speaking at the annual Used Car Week Conference, the comprehensive automotive focused week long annual event presented by Cherokee Media Group, publisher of Auto Remarketing, Auto Remarketing Canada, Subprime Auto Finance News/BPPH Report and Auto Fin Journal. The event being held in Scottsdale, Arizona, November 6-9, combines six different session tracks, and unites all corners of the used car industry from remarketing to dealer-consignor relations and auto finance for days of discussion on current trends, forecasting for the future and prepping for the road ahead for all those in the automotive industry.



The six in depth session tracks of Used Car Week include:

Pre-Owned Track

Auto Finance Track

Repo Track

Canadian Conference Track

The National Remarketing Conference Track

National Auto Venture & Investors Conference Track

Mr. Possumato will lead a panel on November 7, at 1:45pm at the Westin Kierland Resort on “EVs, Finance Subprime & New Profit Opportunities,” joined by Wayne Henhoeffer, General Manager of Legacy Auto Credit, and John Moody, Sales Director, Solera Auto Finance. The panel will specifically address:

The “unaffordability” of new vehicles and the slowdown of EV sales, and discuss eCommerce and finance techniques, such as micro leasing, that can enable subprime customers to acquire new and used vehicles, including EVs, increasing profits for dealers without additional risks

The ways automotive retailers and remarketers can best leverage their infrastructure and expertise to enter and dominate new emerging EV business areas in their markets

How car dealers can formulate and utilize a plan to capture the sale and resale of the life of an EV vehicle, leveraging all federal and state new and used tax incentives, to transform EVs from inventory on the lot into profitable revenues and fixed operation income



John F. Possumato proposed this panel presentation and was chosen to speak because of his many years in automotive retail and emerging automotive sales technologies. Mr. Possumato is a noted consultant, attorney, author and speaker in the automotive industry, and is the Founder and CEO of DriveItAway Holdings Inc., which provides a turn-key cloud platform/consumer app enabling car dealers to offer new mobility solutions, including subscription-to-purchase options, focused on enabling EV consumer adoption. A franchise dealer owner veteran, Mr. Possumato is past Counsel to the Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association, and a past Director of the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance.

“Used Car Week is the ‘must attend’ event of the fall for those in the automotive industry, both for the ‘tsunami of information’ and for networking with the hundreds and hundreds of industry notables that pack the halls,” notes Mr. Possumato. “This conference was created to create the maximum information exchange, promote interaction among attendees and speakers, and provide access to industry experts on issues crucial to the fast changing automotive retail landscape.”

About DriveItAway Holdings. Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ micro lease platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

