Aravo Recognized as a Smart Innovator in Supply Chain Sustainability Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravo, the leading provider of third-party risk and resilience solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by Verdantix as a Smart Innovator in its report on Supply Chain Sustainability Software. In addition, Aravo’s capabilities for third-party risk management, supply chain mapping and supplier network analysis were designated as market-leading with differentiated offering.

The Smart Innovators report1 is an in-depth assessment of 30 of the most significant vendors who were able to meet corporate needs by offering the ability to:

Collect, manage and report ESG supply chain data

Assess and manage supply chain sustainability risk

Enhance supplier development and engagement.



Verdantix expects the market for supply chain sustainability software to be worth over $4 billion in 2027.

The report also highlighted Aravo’s strong out-of-the-box functionalities for performance management and impact analysis, sustainability frameworks, external risk evaluation and supplier assessment.

“Organizations struggle with complex and decentralized data, often relying on spreadsheets to gather and analyze their sustainability and ESG data. These manual processes are time-consuming and prone to errors,” said Dean Alms, chief product officer at Aravo. “The Aravo platform with integrations to ESG and sustainability data provide customers with a unified view of their data so they can comply with reporting regulations, respond to supply chain disruptions and meet sustainability goals.”

A copy of Smart Innovators: Supply Chain Sustainability Software report is available through Verdantix (research subscription required).

