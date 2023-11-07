Earwax Removal Aid Market to Reach US$ 302 Million at 4.1% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Rockville , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Earwax Removal Aid Market has reached a size of US$ 201 million in 2023, according to research published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for ear cleaning products is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033. Growing adoption of earwax removal aids is attributed to their ability to maintain hygiene by wax removal, thus preventing infection.

Earwax removal aids are also used to minimize the effect of ear odor caused by cerumen impaction. Several players are focusing on developing innovative products to get the attention of consumers.

For instance:

Safkan Inc. launched the Otoset Device in January 2019. This newly launched product is an earphone used for ear wax removal and has silicone nozzles to spray a warm saline solution on the ear canal wall to extract wax.

Key Segments of Earwax Removal Aid Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Age Group By Distribution Channel By Region Micro-suction Devices

Earwax Removal Irrigation Kits

Earwax Removal Drops

Earwax Removal Loops

Earwax Removal Syringes

Portable Ear Cleaning Devices Pediatric (Aged 0 to 10)

Children (Aged 11 to 17)

Adults (Aged 18 to 64)

Geriatric (Aged 65 and Above) Retail Sales

Drug Stores North America

Europe

East Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Asia & Oceania



Rising prevalence of ear irritation and itching is driving the increased adoption of earwax removal aids. Additionally, the expansion of hospital infrastructure facilities is expected to support the demand for earwax removal tools.

For instance:

Culver City Urgent Care expanded its base at two new offices, Long Beach Urgent Care and Mar Vista Urgent Care, in September 2019. These clinics were established to offer effective ear wax services to patients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide demand for earwax removal aids reached a value of US$ 193 million in 2022.

The global earwax removal aid market stands at US$ 201 million in 2023.

The market is set to reach a value of US$ 302 million by the end of 2033.

The market is predicted to expand at 4.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific occupied 42% share of global market revenue in 2022.

Elderly people accounted for 48.1% share of the global market in 2022.

Based on product, micro-suction devices occupied a leading market share of 70% in 2022.

"Growing incidence of different ear-related problems and digital transformation taking place in the healthcare sector are predicted to cushion sales of earwax removal aids," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Extensive Uptake of Micro-suction Devices in ENT Clinics

Micro-suction devices held a 70% share of the global market revenue in 2022 owing to their growing adoption in ENT clinics. These devices prevent exposure of the ear canal to any sort of moisture and can immediately clear earwax.

Key Market Players

Prominent manufacturers of earwax removal aids are Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Apothecary Products, LLC, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Neilmed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Squip, Inc., Equadose, Medline Industries, Inc., DP Medical Systems, and NuLife Pharmaceuticals.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 302 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 49 Tables No. of Figures 125 Figures



The demand for earwax removal aids in the United States is expected to experience a continuous increase due to the growing population facing earwax impaction. Additionally, the rising awareness of available treatment options within the country and the increasing prevalence of earwax impaction are anticipated to drive the demand for ear cleaning products.

In 2022, the elderly population accounted for 48.1% of the global market share. The increasing number of elderly individuals, coupled with improved healthcare services and a growing prevalence of cerumen impaction, is expected to drive the demand for earwax-clearing tools.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the earwax removal aid market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (micro-suction devices, earwax removal irrigation kits, earwax removal drops, earwax removal loops, earwax removal syringes, portable ear cleaning devices), age group (pediatric [aged 0 to 10], children [aged 11 to 17], adults [aged 18 to 64], geriatric [aged 65 and above]), and sales channel (retail sales, drug stores), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

