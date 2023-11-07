Belite Bio to Host Webcast on November 14, 2023, to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provide a general business update.



Webcast Information

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/blte/1366794

Webcast Link Instructions

You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events . A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy in advanced dry age-elated macular degeneration, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , Facebook , or visit us at www.belitebio.com .

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu

ir@belitebio.com