Quantum Capital Group Appoints David Altshuler Partner and Co-Head of Client Solutions

HOUSTON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Capital Group (“Quantum”), a leading provider of capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, today announced that David Altshuler has joined the firm as Partner and Co-Head of Client Solutions. In this role, he will drive capital formation initiatives as well as identify and implement long-term investor engagement, education and capital raising strategies across the firm.



“David’s leadership, capital raising expertise and extensive, trusted relationships with institutions and allocators around the world will continue to advance our investor engagement efforts as we thoughtfully deploy capital, create value and drive outsized returns across strategies throughout the Sustainable Energy Ecosystem,” said Charles Baillie, Co-President of Quantum. “We are excited to welcome David to the team and to leverage his unique infrastructure and investment-focused background to expand our relationships and continuously enhance how we support clients.”

Mr. Altshuler brings more than 25 years of experience across private markets and infrastructure to Quantum. Having spent his career working with many of the largest and most sophisticated institutions globally, he has a demonstrated track record of executing successful investment, capital raising, client engagement and product strategy initiatives. Mr. Altshuler joins Quantum from IFM Investors, where he served as Head of Global Client Solutions, North America and was responsible for the delivery of annual fundraising targets for infrastructure and private credit. Previously, Mr. Altshuler was the founding partner of StepStone Infrastructure and Real Assets within StepStone Group, where he was instrumental to the development of the firm’s fund and co-investment strategy and the significant growth in its client base and assets under management across real assets. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Meketa Investment Group and Nuveen Investments. Mr. Altshuler has a bachelor’s degree from Reed College and a master’s degree and Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.

“Having spent the majority of my career raising and investing capital in support of critical infrastructure assets and companies, I have long admired Quantum’s vision and highly successful approach to value creation,” said Mr. Altshuler. “Quantum is not only the partner of choice for founders, management teams and operators, but for institutional allocators as well. I look forward to working closely with the entire team to help grow the firm’s world-class investor relationships and partnerships.”

About Quantum Capital Group

Founded in 1998, Quantum is a leading provider of private equity, credit, and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $22 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit quantumcap.com.

Media Contacts

Jon Keehner / Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449