Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size is Projected to Reach $21,188 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The major factors pushing the rehabilitation equipment market to grow are the increased cases of chronic diseases, demand for rehabilitation therapy centres for the treatment of non-communicable diseases, and increased awareness about the diseases.

With the help of rehabilitation impact of severe health conditions can be reduced to a greater extent, such as conditions of acute and chronic illness, injuries, etc. it also complements other health interventions such as medical or surgical interventions. Rehabilitation helps in minimization and slowing down the disabling effects of chronic health conditions like cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, by equipping patients with self-management strategies and assistive products, addressing the pain. There is also an increased threat of osteoporosis, International Osteoporosis Foundation suggested that by 2025 over 33.9 million population of Europe will witness osteoporosis. As per Spinal Cord Injuries Australia (SCIA) 2020, over 15,000 people in Australia have spinal cord problems. The growing geriatric population is another factor contributing to the growth of the rehabilitation equipment market.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/rehabilitation-equipment-market/request-sample

Growth Opportunities

With the increasing burden of chronic diseases and the demand for rehab therapies, the number of awareness initiatives also rises creating more scope for the rehabilitation equipment market to grow. Celebration of National Rehabilitation Awareness Week is witnessed globally, where professionals and health educators take the platform to acknowledge and raise awareness about the rehab programs. These initiatives leave a positive impact on the lives of people who are in need. Delhi government also initiated a collaboration in 2020 with the All-India Institute of Medical Science to launch a project regarding the treatment and rehabilitation services for homeless people in India.

Regional Insights

As per geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Europe and North America to gain the largest shares in the regional market. Europe has the largest share in the regional market with grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2030.The region has countries like France, Italy, Germany, Spain that are boosting the rehabilitation equipment market. The 2020 report of Germany Federal Statistical Office, the population aging over 67 years will reach 21.4 million by 2040. Therefore, with the rise in the geriatric population, the threat of people being affected by chronic diseases rises, fuelling the equipment market.

In the United Kingdom, the growing population of obese people and the increasing aging population with growing chronic illness is driving the market for rehabilitation equipment . Mortality rates due to the increased chronic diseases prevalence are creating burden on the Europe region.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2030. Countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico are the largest players in the region of North America. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases like Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and arthritis, rising demand for rehabilitation therapies. As per the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Americans will be majorly impacted by the growing chronic diseases in the coming decades. With the increase in the geriatric population, there will be an increased drive in the rehabilitation equipment market.

Competitive Players in the Market

Medline Industries, Inc. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Invacare Corporation Ekso Bionics Dynatronics Corporation GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC. Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd Hill-Rom Services INC. Hospital Equipment Mfg. Co. Roma Medical Aids Ltd

Recent Developments:

2021, Hill-Rom Services INC. and Baxter to merge and continue advancing connected care.

Dynatronics Corporation to participate in the Maxim Group’s 2022 virtual growth conference.

Ekso Bionics participated at the H.C wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.

Ekso Bionics annouched EksoNR Multi-Unit order by Nebraska Fraternal oder of Eagles.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Product

Daily Living Aids

Exercise Equipment

Body Support Devices

Mobility Equipment

By Application

Physiotherapy

Occupational Therapy

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Rehab Centers

Other End-Users

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/rehabilitation-equipment-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.