Iskra x Agate Partnership Highlights Indonesia's Growing Web 3 Presence and Game Market

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iskra, a leading Web 3 game platform, entered into a partnership with Agate, the largest video game studio in Indonesia, in September 2023. The collaboration is set to bring forth 'Atma: Battle of Souls', a supernatural techno-thriller RPG, immersing players in a world where advanced technology converges with ancient beliefs. The game is slated for release in the first half of 2024.





This collaboration taps into Indonesia's thriving Web 3 and video game market, where the nation ranks 4th globally for time spent on games, averaging 8.54 hours per week . Indonesia's dynamic gaming culture positions it as a prime market for Web 3 gaming expansion. Moreover, Indonesia boasts a video gaming revenue of 1.45 billion USD and a staggering 270 million game players.

The Indonesian government's fervent support for blockchain technology is evident through their imminent trials in applying blockchain for public service use cases and the recent launch of a national crypto asset exchange, which reflects their commitment to fostering a conducive environment for technological innovation. Tuhu Nugraha's perspective, the principal of the Indonesia Applied Digital Economy and Regulatory Network, highlighted the government's collaborative approach to Web 3 technology. He emphasized that the government is actively engaged with various blockchain-focused associations, conducting experiments to understand the implications of blockchain technology across sectors. "They want the regulation to stimulate innovation rather than just wanting to give it a lot of rules.” (Source: Indonesia to conduct blockchain trials for public services , 2023)

"Recognizing Indonesia as a crucial market for growth in both Web 3 and video games", affirmed Ben Colayco, Iskra's Chief Business Officer. He continued, " We are committed to working with major partners like Agate, and thankful for the support of the Indonesian government in furthering Web 3 gaming opportunities". This underscores the shared vision for advancing the boundaries of Web 3 gaming.

Aligned with these developments, Iskra's Seoul branch office had the privilege of hosting Agate and the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy(MTCE) of Indonesia for the initial MOU signing with Agate, culminating in the final agreement formalized in June.





Shieny Aprilia, CEO and Co-Founder of Agate, enthusiastically shares, "This collaboration with Iskra is a significant step forward in our commitment to pushing the boundaries of Web 3 gaming. Together, we aim to create immersive and interactive experiences, through Atma: Battle of Souls, that will captivate gamers and enthusiasts worldwide, offering a glimpse into the exciting future of the decentralized gaming ecosystem." This venture signifies a substantial leap in pushing the frontiers of Web3 gaming.

As plans for further localization of game offerings and on-the-ground community-building initiatives gain momentum, the Web 3 game platform eagerly anticipates the warm embrace of even more users from the Southeast Asian nation. The collaboration between Iskra and Agate signifies not only a strategic alliance but also a collective pursuit of redefining the landscape of Web 3 gaming on a global scale.

About Iskra

Iskra is an all-in-one Web 3 game platform that offers the latest in Web 3 games along with blockchain services that include a wallet, DEX, market, governance staking and voting, the Mission Card NFT system and Launchpad. Backed by some of the biggest technology and video game companies in South Korea, Iskra ranks at the top of the game DApp rankings for unique active wallets and engagement.

About Agate

Agate is Indonesia's most prominent technology and game developer company, providing game development, game art, game porting, and gamification services to a wide range of clients since 2009. With a vision of becoming an internationally renowned game developer, the company leverages over a decade of experience in the gaming industry. Currently, Agate boasts a strong track record, having served 200+ clients across various countries, developed 50+ games, and received 20+ awards both locally and globally, which strengthens its position as a formidable player in the global gaming market.

