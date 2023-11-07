Rumble Announces Launch of Rumble Studio Beta

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble, the high-growth video platform and cloud services provider ( NASDAQ: RUM ), announced today the beta release of its new livestreaming tool, Rumble Studio. This product will simplify the livestreaming experience for Rumble creators, allowing them to easily stream video to multiple platforms, invite guests, and engage with their audience. In addition, creators will have access to powerful video enhancement tools and integration across the Rumble ecosystem.



During the beta period, select creators will be given a first look at Rumble Studio. The tool will be free for all users and available on the Web, iOS, and Android.

"We're very excited to bring the learnings and features from Callin, the predecessor to Rumble Studio, to the Rumble ecosystem with this best-in-class livestreaming product," said Axel Ericsson, VP of Rumble Studio. "Our goal is to offer an end-to-end livestreaming experience within Rumble and allow users to unleash their creative potential," he added.

“The launch of Rumble Studio is a huge milestone in our ongoing commitment to support the independent creator economy," said Rumble CEO and Chairman Chris Pavlovski. "New creators will be launching channels with this exciting new product and we are thrilled to offer even more content to our viewers."

Creators who would like to participate in the Beta can join the waitlist at studio.rumble.com .

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com