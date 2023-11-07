Global Refuse Hauler Markets Report 2023-2030 Featuring Volvo, Mack, Daimler, Scania, PACCAR, & Dennis Eagle

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refuse Hauler Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report forecasts developed markets such as the United States and Europe to register resilient growth rates of 3.5% and 5.6%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030.

The industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $3.79 billion in 2022, and will likely record a 5.5% CAGR to reach $5.80 billion in 2030.

The refuse hauler industry plays a critical role in global waste management. Refuse haulers collect and haul waste from the source to waste recovery and disposal areas. Factors driving the refuse hauler industry include alternative fuels and technology improvements, regulations, increasing waste generation in developing countries, population growth, rising urbanization, and increasing mechanization of the waste management industry.

Developing countries like India and China will likely record strong growth rates of 8.5% and 7.5%, respectively, for the same period. This is due to increasing urbanization, concerns for health and well-being, and the adoption of sustainability targets in countries like India and China, where there is a high demand for refuse haulers. The United States and Europe are also significant markets for refuse haulers, driven by the new technology R&D and electrification in these regions.

The refuse hauler industry is marked by intense competition, with numerous manufacturers operating in the market. However, a handful of major players, including Volvo, Mack (a part of Volvo), Daimler, Scania, PACCAR, and Dennis Eagle, dominate the industry. These companies have a strong presence in multiple markets and offer a wide range of products, spanning from front loaders to automated side loaders.

One prominent trend in the industry is the shift towards more sustainable and efficient refuse haulers. There is a growing emphasis on reducing emissions and enhancing fuel efficiency, which is driving innovation. Manufacturers are actively developing new technologies such as electric refuse haulers and semi-autonomous refuse haulers to address these challenges.

Significant innovations are expected in various areas, including alternative fuels, electrification, automation, data analytics, and waste-to-energy solutions. While smart trucks are gaining traction in developed regions, their adoption is yet to catch up in developing countries.

The refuse hauler industry plays a crucial role in nationwide waste management, providing municipalities with the necessary tools to perform various waste-related tasks. With global population growth and increasing urbanization leading to higher demands for food and materials, the industry is expected to continue growing in the coming years.

