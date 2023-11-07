Key Players in the Global Collaborative Robot Market: A Comprehensive Assessment

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Industry, Application, Type, Payload, Component, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global collaborative robot market is anticipated to exhibit regional variations, prompting the segmentation of the industry based on geographic regions, including:

North America, encompassing the United States and Canada

Europe, consisting of Northern Europe, Western Europe, South Europe, and Central East Europe

Asia-Pacific, covering China, South Asia, South-East Asia, Oceania, and North East regions

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

To identify the major players in the market, an assessment has been conducted considering factors such as revenue generation, geographical reach, and company advancements. Inclusion of company profiles aims to provide insights into the strategic initiatives of these market players.

Key Companies in the Global Collaborative Robot Market:

Prominent market participants in the collaborative robot sector comprise ABB Ltd, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, Denso Robotics, Inc, Seiko Epson Corporation, AUBO Robotics, Comau SpA, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Precise Automation, Inc, Productive Robotics, Inc, Techman Robot Inc, Universal Robots A/S, and Yaskawa Motoman. These industry leaders have been identified based on their significant contributions to the market and their noteworthy presence in the global landscape.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the global collaborative robot market, addressing a series of key questions:

Global Trends: The report analyzes trends in the global collaborative robot market across different regions, offering a comprehensive view of market dynamics and regional variations.

Driving Forces: It identifies the major driving forces fueling the demand for collaborative robots during the forecast period 2020-2025, highlighting the key factors shaping market growth.

Opportunities: The report explores the major opportunities that collaborative robot companies anticipate in the next five years, shedding light on potential areas of growth and innovation.

Dominant Applications: It examines the leading application sectors (e.g., automotive, electrical, electronics and semiconductor, plastics and polymers, pharma and chemistry, food and beverage, aerospace and defense, metal and machining, and others) that dominated the global collaborative robot market in 2023 and predicts the expected scenario by 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market: Overview

1.1.2 Key Enabling Technologies for Collaborative Robot

1.1.3 Start-ups and Investment Landscape

1.1.4 Patent Analysis

1.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

2 Application

2.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market (by Industry)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Industry, Volume and Value Data

2.1.2 Automotive

2.1.3 Electrical, Electronics, and Semiconductor

2.1.4 Plastic and Polymer

2.1.5 Pharma and Chemistry

2.1.6 Food and Beverage

2.1.7 Aerospace and Defense

2.1.8 Metal and Machining

2.1.9 Others

2.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Market Overview

2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Application, Volume and Value Data

2.2.2 Material Handling

2.2.3 Assembly

2.2.4 Molding Operations

2.2.5 CNC Machine Tending

2.2.6 Test and Inspection

2.2.7 Packaging and Palletizing

2.2.8 Polishing

2.2.9 Screw Driving

2.2.10 Gluing, Dispensing, and Welding

2.2.11 Others

3 Product

3.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market (by Type)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Type, Volume and Value Data

3.1.2 Static Cobot

3.1.3 Mobile Cobot

3.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market (by Payload)

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Payload, Volume and Value Data

3.2.2 Less than 5Kg

3.2.3 5Kg-9Kg

3.2.4 10Kg-20Kg

3.2.5 Above 20Kg

3.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market (by Component)

3.3.1 Market Overview

3.3.1.1 Demand Analysis of Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Component, Volume and Value Data

3.3.2 Hardware

3.3.2.1 End-of-Arm Tool

3.3.2.1.1 Grippers

3.3.2.1.2 Screwdrivers

3.3.2.1.3 Sanding and Deburring Tools

3.3.2.1.4 Welding Tool

3.3.2.2 Drives

3.3.2.3 Motors

3.3.2.4 Sensors

3.3.3 Software

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles Coverage Highlight:

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

