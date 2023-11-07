iCoreConnect Announces Release of New Patient Import Tool for iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+

Expands Reach Beyond Current Partnerships and Integration Agreements

OCOEE, FL, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)(“iCore” or the “Company”) a cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and customer profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the release of a new patient import tool for iCoreVerify, the Company’s automated insurance verification software solution.

The new module expands the connectivity and integration capabilities beyond the current Practice Management Systems and enables compatibility with all systems. This additional compatibility broadens the potential customer base and increases the addressable market for the Company’s fast-growing iCoreVerify software.

Among the module’s unique features is its Adaptive Import Mechanism, a user-friendly tool that streamlines workflows and increases efficiencies by allowing users to save templates of recurring imports. The module also brings users enhanced workflow speed through automation with its intelligent duplicate detection system and update mechanism.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, stated, “We are excited to bring this new module to the market. The expanded integration capability of this module extends iCore’s reach beyond its existing users and partnerships to a larger community, including specialized practice management systems. We look forward to bringing this product to new customers to help increase workflow productivity within their practices.”

Muralidar Chakravarthi, Chief Technology Officer of iCoreConnect, stated, "The import tool was created with a deliberate focus on delivering a user-friendly design and adaptability. Our primary objective was to ensure a seamless, effortless experience for all end users.”

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. iCoreConnect’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 16 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 100 product endorsements with state or regional healthcare associations across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s revenue and annualized recurring revenue estimates for 2023, the Company’s ability to grow opportunities within ePrescription and insurance verification, and the Company's ability to continue to expand its reach into medical customers. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts:

Davis Snyder or Nick Nelson

312-445-2870

ICCT@alpha-ir.com