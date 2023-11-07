Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 7 November 2023 at 15:30 EET

Invitation to Sanoma’s Capital Markets Day 2023

Sanoma is pleased to invite investors and analysts to its Capital Markets Day 2023 in Helsinki and online.

Date:

Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Time (EET):

9:00 Registrations and breakfast

9:30 Presentations

13:00 End of presentations

Buffet lunch served

Place:

Hotel Kämp, Symposion event venue, Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki, Finland

Webcast:

https://sanoma.videosync.fi/cmd-2023/register

During the day, the management will provide you with an update on the strategy, operating environment and financial performance of Sanoma Group and its two businesses, Learning and Media Finland. Presentations will be given by all members of Sanoma’s Executive Management Team: Susan Duinhoven (President & CEO), Alex Green (CFO), Rob Kolkman (CEO, Sanoma Learning) and Pia Kalsta (CEO, Sanoma Media Finland). Guests who are present at the event venue in Helsinki may also participate in two school lecture simulations to explore how Sanoma’s blended learning content is used in primary and secondary education.

The presentations will be held in English. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, where participants can post questions also through the webcast platform. Presentation material will be available on Sanoma’s website at Sanoma.com/investors at the beginning of the event and there will be recordings of the webcast after the event.

We are looking forward to welcoming you to our Capital Markets Day 2023!

For more information, please contact Sanoma Investor Relations:

by email ir@sanoma.com

by phone Sanna Sandvall, Financial and Corporate Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 760 0794





Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.