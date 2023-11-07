ACV Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Stephens Annual Investment Conference (NASH 2023) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CT

Needham 3rd Annual Consumer Tech/E-Commerce Virtual Conference on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Webcasts of these events will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the live presentations.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, MAX Digital, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

