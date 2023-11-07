Enabling Wireless Connectivity and AI Acceleration: Key Drivers of the Embedded FPGA Market 2023-2028

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded FPGA Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global embedded FPGA (Field-Programmable Grid Array) market has experienced substantial growth, with a market size of US$ 7.1 billion in 2022. Analysts predict that the market will continue to expand at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, reaching a valuation of US$ 19.5 billion.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Wireless Connectivity

Data Processing Applications

AI Accelerators and IoT-enabled Devices

Military Communication Systems and Industrial Demand

Embedded FPGA refers to an intellectual property (IP) core integrated into system-on-chips (SoCs) or application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) to enable post-production customization and updates. Common technologies used in embedded FPGA include EEPROM, antifuse, SRAM, flash, and more. It is widely utilized in various sectors, including consumer electronics, defense, aerospace, automotive, and telecommunications, due to its cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, reliability, and enhanced performance compared to traditional FPGAs.

Market Trends:

The global embedded FPGA market is driven by the increasing adoption of wireless connectivity in various applications. Embedded FPGA allows for flexibility and real-time updates in communication technologies such as LTE, 3G, 4G, and 5G. Moreover, it finds extensive use in data processing applications to address high throughput challenges related to image and signal processing. The market is also benefiting from the development of AI accelerators with low latency and compatibility, which is crucial for next-generation artificial intelligence solutions.

The proliferation of IoT-enabled devices for enhanced security and user-defined customization is contributing to market growth. Additionally, there is a growing demand for embedded FPGA in military communication systems to improve safety and operational range. The industrial sector is adopting embedded FPGA to regulate voltage, current, and motor speed, further driving market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

Technology: EEPROM Antifuse SRAM Flash Others

Application: Data Processing Consumer Electronics Industrial Military and Aerospace Automotive Telecom Others

Region: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The report provides insights into the competitive landscape of the embedded FPGA market, featuring profiles of key players such as Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Adicsys, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Efinix Inc, Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Menta S.A.S, Microchip Technology Inc, and Quick Logic Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the current performance of the global embedded FPGA market, and what are the growth projections? What impact has COVID-19 had on the global embedded FPGA market? Which regions hold the most potential in the market? What is the market breakdown by technology and application? How is the industry evolving in terms of wireless connectivity, data processing, and IoT applications? What are the key factors driving and challenging the market? Who are the major players in the global embedded FPGA market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

