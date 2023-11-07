Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) Launches Exclusive NASCAR Dedicated Ryan Ellis Section on Spider Energy Website

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), in response to Spider Energy's rising popularity among NASCAR fans, proudly unveils a dedicated section spotlighting NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis on the Spider Energy website. This exclusive section is dedicated to NASCAR fans with an unprecedented look into the life and career of Ellis, offering exclusive interviews, photos, and behind-the-scenes videos.



Ellis recently released exciting news that he will compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, having secured a full-time driving position with Alpha Prime Racing. This move marks a notable progression in Ellis's career, as he was initially signed with Alpha Prime for only 12 races in the 2023 season. However, due to this new agreement, he will complete the remainder of the 2023 season and be a full-time competitor in the subsequent year. Ellis first joined Alpha Prime Racing in 2022 and achieved a new career-best finish in his debut race with the team.

Ellis was quoted from NBC Sports saying, “This announcement is truly a dream come true. My team and I have been working so hard to be able to get to this point. Without so many people’s support throughout my life and, specifically, the help of Sarah Handy, Garrett Miller, and Phillip Smalley of MMI, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today. I’m so thankful that Tommy Joe Martins and Caesar Bacarella have had belief in me since day one, and so excited to have a shot at competing in the points standings next year. I’ve believed in their vision since Tommy first spoke about it, and it’s so exciting to be part of the program they’re building.”

Ellis placed 26th this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway NASCAR Xfinity Series. The Spider Energy/NASCAR section has newly published photos and videos from the NASCAR Xfinity Race Series at Phoenix Raceway on Nov 4. Additionally, a riveting three-part series allows fans to immerse themselves in the intense world of high-speed racing. Ryan shares insights into NASCAR's physical and mental rigors, his strategies to handle the adrenaline, and the fierce determination driving his success.

In his candid interview, Ryan Ellis generously delves into the mindset and unwavering dedication required to thrive in the world of NASCAR. Aspiring drivers and enthusiasts alike can gain invaluable insights and advice from Ellis, offering a rare glimpse into the passion, perseverance, and relentless pursuit of greatness that defines his journey.

Russ Kaffenberger, Chief Revenue Officer, remarked, "The dedicated Ryan Ellis section is a direct response to the overwhelming engagement on our website and social media platforms. The surge in Spider Energy's popularity among NASCAR race fans and energy drink enthusiasts is a testament to the successful partnership between Spider Energy and Ryan Ellis. We're excited to offer fans this exclusive content and deepen their connection with Ryan Ellis and Spider Energy."

The partnership between Golden Grail Beverages and Ryan Ellis has amplified Spider Energy's brand visibility and strengthened ties with wholesalers and convenience stores. This dedicated section is a testament to the brand's commitment to NASCAR fans and race enthusiasts. As Spider Energy continues to gain traction, fans can anticipate more initiatives that celebrate the essence of NASCAR and the indomitable spirit of Ryan Ellis.

About Golden Grail Beverages:

Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build, and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands with a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence, and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution, and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

