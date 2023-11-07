Advisor Anasuya Kabad Meyer’s ‘Invest in Others’ Win Garners Support for Daya, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisor Anasuya Kabad Meyer of Jaykay Wealth Advisors in Houston was honored as the 2023 Invest in Others Emerging Impact winner. Meyer was recognized for her work with Daya, Inc., an organization that empowers South Asian survivors of domestic and sexual violence through free and confidential culturally specific services.



The award was one of four $60,000 charitable grants presented during the 2023 Invest in Others Awards program, which recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. During the event, in a video message from Dan Arnold, LPL President and CEO, Arnold touted Meyer’s impactful leadership at Daya, where she helped build the financial infrastructure of the nonprofit and now focuses on the financial empowerment program, which helps survivors thrive financially as they reclaim their safety and independence. Arnold’s message encouraged attendees to raise even more – spurring an on-the-spot additional $40,000+ in donations.

The Invest in Others Emerging Impact Award is presented annually to an advisor 45 years of age or younger who is making a mark in their community through their outstanding commitment of time, talent and resources to a nonprofit over a period of at least three years, demonstrating exceptional promise in what they have already contributed and paving the way for the future.

“We as community members play a huge role in stopping domestic violence,” said Meyer. “What I saw Daya doing was empowering people to live their fullest lives and move forward, despite challenging cultural and financial pressures, and I wanted to be part of that. I couldn’t be prouder to shine a light on the stories of so many South Asian survivors, and to help bolster the impactful efforts of Daya, Inc.”

About Anasuya Kabad Meyer

In 2014, Meyer joined her parents’ wealth management business, Jaykay Wealth Advisors. She wanted to continue the firm’s legacy of service and trust, and take care of the clients who took care of her growing up.

Invest in Others Board Member Brett Goodman, LPL executive vice president, Corporate Development, Treasury & Investor Relations, said, “On behalf of LPL, I applaud Anasuya for her tremendous efforts to improve the lives of people in her community, and congratulate her on this well-deserved industry recognition. Her commitment to enabling financial empowerment is only bolstered by her passion to solve the most common challenges faced by survivors. With research showing financial hardship as a key reason survivors return to abusive relationships, it’s no wonder there is such a need for these types of services. Thanks to Anasuya’s contributions, Daya’s clients are better able to understand how to leave violent situations and become financially independent. We are proud to serve as Anasuya’s partner and wish her continued success.”

Anasuya has been a financial advisor for nine years. In her role at Jaykay Wealth Advisors, she works with family businesses, business owners and high net worth families who are transitioning their wealth to the next generation. The boutique practice uses a comprehensive process to help clients address five key concerns: preparing for a comfortable retirement, mitigating their taxes, taking care of their heirs, making sure their assets are protected and magnifying their charitable gifts.

Read more on Invest in Others.

