Cornelis Networks To Exhibit, Speak and Showcase Latest Technology at SC2

| Source: Cornelis Networks, Inc. Cornelis Networks, Inc.

Wayne, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornelis Networks, a leading provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions that accelerate the world’s most demanding AI and HPC applications will be exhibiting, speaking and showcasing its latest technology at Supercomputing 2023.

WHAT:AI is rapidly becoming the most pervasive workload of our generation. Cornelis Networks high-performance fabric technology is critical to unlocking the predictable performance at scale required to enable production-scale AI in the enterprise. At Supercomputing 2023, Cornelis Networks will be introducing its latest high-performance fabric, speaking throughout the conference and exhibiting at Booth #281.
  
WHEN: November 12-17, 2023 
  
WHERE: Supercomputing 2023 | Booth #281 
 Colorado Convention Center 
 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 
 Cornelis Networks is sponsoring a Coffee Bar at Penguin Solutions’ Booth #843 
  
SPEAKING: Tuesday, November 14
 Session: TACC Stampede3
 Speaker: Doug Fuller, Cornelis Networks
 Time: 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. MT
 Location: Intel booth #617
  
 Session: Ask Me Anything Storage Q&A
 Speakers: Jeff Whitaker and Keith Mannthey, Panasas
 Time: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. MT
 Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
  
 Session: Ask Me Anything
 Speaker: Eric Lequiniou, Altair
 Time: 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. MT
 Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
  
 Session: Learn About Rocky Linux, Apptainer, and Warewulf Working on Omni-Path
 Speaker: Jonathon Anderson, CIQ
 Time: 2:30 - 3:00 p.m. MT
 Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
  
 Session: Aim Higher Push Academic Boundaries with Lenovo and Cornelis Networks
 Speaker: Paul Stasurak, Cornelis Networks
 Time: 3:00 - 3:10 p.m. MT
 Location: Lenovo booth #601
  
 Wednesday, November 15
 Session: Ask Me Anything HPC & AI
 Speaker: David Decastro, Lenovo
 Time: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. MT
 Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
  
 Session: Tech Talk
 Speaker: Paul Stasurak, Cornelis Networks
 Time: 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. MT
 Location: Panasas booth #437
  
 Session: Ask Me Anything BeeGFS
 Speaker: Philipp Falk, ThinkParQ
 Time: 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. MT
 Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
  
 Session: Supermicro & Cornelis Partnership on AI & HPC
 Speaker: Thomas Jorgensen, Supermicro
 Time: 3:00 - 3:10 p.m. MT
 Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281
  
 Thursday, November 16
 Session: Penguin Solutions, Cornelis and OCP Open Rack Optimized Hardware
 Speaker: Phil Pokorny, Penguin Solutions
 Time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. MT
 Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281

About Cornelis Networks
Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics accelerating High Performance Computing, High Performance Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence workloads in the Cloud and in the Data Center. The company’s products enable customers across scientific, academic, governmental, and commercial markets by efficiently focusing the computational power of many processing devices at scale on a single problem, simultaneously improving both result accuracy and time-to-solution for their most complex application workloads. Cornelis Networks delivers its end-to-end interconnect solutions worldwide through an established set of server OEM and channel partners. For more information, visit www.cornelisnetworks.com or email sales@cornelisnetworks.com.

Social Media
Connect with Cornelis Networks on LinkedIn

Media Contact
Karbo Communications
Cornelis@karbocom.com