Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Worth $69.6 billion by 2026, Growing At a CAGR of 27.6% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market size to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 69.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Mobility growth and increase in mobile connectivity, enhancement in public safety and availability of real-time information and big investments in wireless broadband to boost the growth of wireless broadband in public safety market across the globe during the forecast period. Access to 5G wireless spectrum and handling of data demand is a major challenge of the wireless broadband in public safety market.

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Mobility growth and increase in mobile connectivity driving the growth of the market. Enhancement in public safety and availability of real-time information. Big investments in wireless broadband.

Restraints:

Security breaches and interception. COVID-19 impact

Opportunities:

Enhancing next-generation technologies and availability of wireless broadband in rural areas. COVID-19 impact

List of Key Players in Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market:

Aruba Networks (US)

AT&T (US)

Broadcom (US)

Cisco (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Extreme Networks (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

Juniper Networks (US)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Huawei (China)

The report segments the wireless broadband in public safety market by technology, by offering, by application, by end user, and by region. The technology segment is categorized into WI-FI and cellular M2M. The offering segment is categorized into hardware, software solutions and services. Further, the application segment is bifurcated into critical communication, remote monitoring and surveillance and location guidance. The end user is divided into first responders and critical infrastructures. Based on region, wireless broadband in public safety market is segmented into major regions such as: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of the World(ROW).

In the technology segment, the WI-FI segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Wi-Fi, also known as Wireless LAN (WLAN) and speciﬁed by IEEE 802.11 standards, is a network technology and has become essential for data communication in a short-range nowadays. There are different variants of IEEE 802.11 in use: the most popular being the IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n variants. These variants operate in the Industrial, Science and Medical (ISM) bands of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Since becoming an essential radio access technology of modern wireless devices, Wi-Fi having a range of 10–100 meters and may support a few thousands of nodes and is suitable for communication purposes among on-site rescue personnel in a small-scale disaster, where infrastructure remains operable.

In the application size, Critical communication will have the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The public safety vertical is a major adopter of critical communication systems. Public safety is one of the most important responsibilities of any government; it involves protecting individuals from crimes and natural disasters, among other harmful activities. An effective public safety mechanism involves disaster management and coordination between organizations, such as law enforcement and border control, fire fighters, and emergency medical services. Effective communication is imperative for these organizations while dealing with any natural or man-made disaster.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are responsible for ensuring public safety within countries as these agencies must identify emerging threats, adapt to changing legislative policies, and develop human resources and skills to address evolving threats. Law enforcement agencies heavily rely on critical communication networks as they need to communicate with different agencies during emergencies. Various agencies provide emergency and rescue services and ensure public safety. The purpose of these agencies is to deal with typical emergencies and ad-hoc emergencies as part of their regular responsibilities. Spreading community awareness and running prevention programs to effectively detect, mitigate, and report emergencies are major functions of these emergency solution providers. Critical communication systems are used by these service providers during emergencies, such as natural and man-made disasters.

