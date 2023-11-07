Perfusion System Market Gains Momentum, Anticipates a 4.95% CAGR, Projected to Hit $1.64 Billion by 2030: Straits Research

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfusion can be described as the delivery of oxygenated blood to the body's tissues. Organ transplants rely heavily on perfusion systems, which help replace the organ's function by pumping blood throughout the body throughout the operation.

According to Straits Research, “The global perfusion system market size was valued at USD 1.062 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.95% from 2022 to 2030.” Due to Increasing approvals and releases of innovative perfusion systems will drive market expansion in the near future. In 2014, the FDA authorized Xvivo Perfusion AB's XPS with STEEN solution for preserving originally rejected donor lungs while they are evaluated as transplantable organs. In February 2018, Europe approved Paragonix's SherpaPak and SherpaPerfusion cardiac transport systems. SherpaPak Cardiac Transport System is used for hypothermic static storage and transport of donor’s hearts, while SherpaPerfusion Cardiac Transport System is a single-use, disposable device. Increasing investment by industry leaders should also boost the global perfusion system market. In January 2018, Miracor Medical Systems GmbH (Miracor Austria) and Miracor Medical SA (Miracor Medical) raised $26.3 million. The funds will be used to develop and market PiCSO Impulse. Increasing organ transplants are predicted to boost the market for perfusion systems. According to the National Kidney Foundation, 100,791 Americans are waiting for kidney transplants in 2016.

The high price of perfusion systems is anticipated to be the primary factor impeding the expansion of the global perfusion system market. According to 2016 data given by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, the cost of a single-use Organ Care System (OCS) Heart Perfusion Set is around US$ 36,904.8, which is prohibitively expensive for developing nations such as India, China, and Africa.

Growth Opportunities

It is anticipated that the increased demand for organ transplantation would raise the demand for dependable organ perfusion systems. In addition, the prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders is increasing globally, which increases the demand for organ transplants. In 2018, there were 3,408 heart transplants, as reported by the Division of Transplantation (DoT) of the Health Resources and Services Administration's Healthcare Systems Bureau of the Department of Health and Human Services. As a result of the increased need for organ transplantation and the incidence of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders, the market is anticipated to experience rapid expansion.

Regional analysis

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

It is anticipated that North America will have a leading position in the global perfusion system market due to the high concentration of key companies and their expanding partnerships to expand their product's reach in the region. In 2016, for instance, the U.S.-based medical device manufacturer Medtronic plc partnered with Spectrum Medical Ltd. to distribute Spectrum Medical's innovative Quantum Perfusion Systems in Canada and other locations. In 2017, Paragonixc Technologies, Inc. signed a strategic distribution deal with MBA Medical to offer SherpaPak Cardiac and Kidney Transport Systems in the southern United States. In addition, Europe is anticipated to have considerable growth in the global perfusion system market due to the region's rising approvals of novel perfusion systems. Limflow SA acquired CE marking in 2016 for their most recent percutaneous LimFlow System intended for venous arterialization of the lower limbs in patients with end-stage danger of limb amputation due to Critical Limb Ischemia.

Key Highlights

The cardiopulmonary perfusion system held the highest revenue share of more than 43% in 2021

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global perfusion system market

Competitive players

Bridge to Life (Europe) Ltd.

Organ Assist B.V.

Organ Recovery Systems, Inc,

OrganOx Limited

Paragonix Technologies, Inc.

Preservation Solutions Inc.

TransMedics, Inc.

Waters Medical Systems LLC

XVIVO Perfusion AB

Recent Developments by key players

In March 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA has introduced the ambr 250 high throughputs (ht) perfusion, a new parallel automated bioreactor system. The ambr 250ht perfusion system is intended for optimizing the generation of therapeutic antibodies through the rapid development of cell culture perfusion processes.

The global perfusion system market segmentation

By Product Type

Cardiopulmonary Perfusion Systems

Ex Vivo Organ Perfusion Systems

Cell Perfusion Systems

By Component

Heart-Lung Machines

Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

